South O’ the Highway

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Developing Mexican-American Comedy Series

ABC adds even more diversity to its line-up.

Anna Taylor August 30, 2018
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Southampton couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are teaming up with Albert Bianchini to add a new addition to the diverse ABC line-up. Their project, titled The Sanchez Way, is a half-hour comedy series that focusses on the relatable lives of a Mexican-American family. It is being written by Isaac Gonzalez, and Ripa, Consuelos and Bianchini are the show’s executive producers through Milojo Productions.

According to Deadline,The Sanchez Way follows Pedro Sanchez, the proud patriarch of a “loud, proud, Mexican-American family that lives by a very strict working class code.” Sanchez must navigate dangerous territory when his code is threatened by his “fresa” (Mexican slang for preppy/stuck up) brother-in-law, who wants to become part of the family.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Producing New Hamptons Drama on Freeform

Milojo Productions is Ripa and Consuelos’s New York City based production company, lovingly named with the first two letters of their children’s names: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. The company has developed and produced for Bravo, Logo, VH1, E!, CMT, HGTV, WeTV, TLC and Discovery. Its first project was the documentary “The Streak”, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008. “The Streak” focused on a Florida high school wrestling team and a 34-year winning streak. The TV film was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary.

The Insider reports that on August 23, Ripa and Consuelos surprised their oldest son Michael on the set of CW’s Riverdale. Their Instagram stories showed a video of the two knocking on his trailer, announcing its “bring your parents to work day.” Michael is set to play a younger version of character Hiram Lodge, played by father Consuelos, in a flashback episode in the upcoming third season. At the Teen Choice Awards, Ripa posted a picture of Mark and Michael side by side with the caption, “Dos Hirams.”

Dos Hirams. Who is TV’s biggest villain? Find out tonight. @teenchoiceawardsig

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

An airdate and cast list for The Sanchez Way have not been released at the time of writing.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Jimmy Fallon
August 29, 2018
1,593

Jimmy Fallon Pays Stranger’s $1,000 Dinner Bill in East Hampton

Alec Baldwin approved photo
August 29, 2018
15

Alec Baldwin Playing Trumpian Version of Batman’s Dad in Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

Christie Brinkley, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
August 28, 2018
92

Christie Brinkley to Judge Top Stylists on “American Beauty Star” Season Two

Paul Simon plays the Montauk Lighthouse
August 27, 2018
212

Paul Simon Plays Surprise Show at Montauk Lighthouse Saturday