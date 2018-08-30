Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Developing Mexican-American Comedy Series

Southampton couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are teaming up with Albert Bianchini to add a new addition to the diverse ABC line-up. Their project, titled The Sanchez Way, is a half-hour comedy series that focusses on the relatable lives of a Mexican-American family. It is being written by Isaac Gonzalez, and Ripa, Consuelos and Bianchini are the show’s executive producers through Milojo Productions.

According to Deadline,The Sanchez Way follows Pedro Sanchez, the proud patriarch of a “loud, proud, Mexican-American family that lives by a very strict working class code.” Sanchez must navigate dangerous territory when his code is threatened by his “fresa” (Mexican slang for preppy/stuck up) brother-in-law, who wants to become part of the family.

Milojo Productions is Ripa and Consuelos’s New York City based production company, lovingly named with the first two letters of their children’s names: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. The company has developed and produced for Bravo, Logo, VH1, E!, CMT, HGTV, WeTV, TLC and Discovery. Its first project was the documentary “The Streak”, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2008. “The Streak” focused on a Florida high school wrestling team and a 34-year winning streak. The TV film was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Documentary.

The Insider reports that on August 23, Ripa and Consuelos surprised their oldest son Michael on the set of CW’s Riverdale. Their Instagram stories showed a video of the two knocking on his trailer, announcing its “bring your parents to work day.” Michael is set to play a younger version of character Hiram Lodge, played by father Consuelos, in a flashback episode in the upcoming third season. At the Teen Choice Awards, Ripa posted a picture of Mark and Michael side by side with the caption, “Dos Hirams.”

An airdate and cast list for The Sanchez Way have not been released at the time of writing.