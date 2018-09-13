Hamptons Event Highlights: September 14–15, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, September 14–15, 2018. Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Mountainfilm on Tour

September 14–15, times vary

Prepare to have your eyes opened to the world around you when Mountainfilm on Tour screens a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary films in Southampton. A presenter will be there to guide you through the journey, providing insight on the films, filmmakers and subjects.

Opening night kicks off at 7 p.m. with seven films ranging in topic from a blind swimmer to an African tribe settled in India. The Saturday family matinee begins at 4 p.m. featuring seven Spanish-language films with English subtitles. Closing night starts at 6 p.m. with the Filmmakers Party and continues to the eight screenings at 7 p.m. Themes include a record-breaking bike ride across Canada, a Honduran drug runner seeking redemption, and extreme highline walkers. Night screenings $15, matinee $5, party plus closing night screenings $50.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Spellbound Screening

September 14, 7 p.m.

As part of the Bernard and Irene Schwartz Classic Film Series, Ron Simon and Dale Gregory introduce Spellbound, an iconic Alfred Hitchcock thriller in which an amnesiac man accused of murder goes on the run with a psychoanalyst to uncover his true identity. The film stars Ingrid Bergman and Gregory Peck.

Tickets $12.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Heart of Springs Gala Benefit

September 15, 5 p.m.

This special, outdoor event features live music, fine wines, local craft beers and sumptuous East End fare. Tickets are $100, and all proceeds benefit Heart of Springs charities. Limited edition prints of an original Vito DeVito painting of Springs will be available for purchase at the event. The night’s attire is fisherman formal.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-604-5252, heartofsprings.org

Ties & Tales

September 15, 5 p.m.

Ties & Tales is a cocktail party with a Jazz Age theme. The benefit takes place at Rogers Mansion with furnishings and music from the 1920s and ’30s. Guests will enjoy an open bar with hors d’oeuvres in the period rooms of the mansion developed during Southampton’s Gilded Age.

Tickets $100, age 30 and under $65.

Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

The Creeks with Mike Solomon

September 15, 5:30 p.m.

The next lecture in the 2018 Tom Twomey Series is The Creeks: Epicenter of the 1950s Hamptons Art Community with Mike Solomon, Ossorio Foundation founding director. This event doubles as the opening wine reception for Mike Solomon: Variations, an exhibition of paintings and mixed media works on view through October 12. Free, but reservations required.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 731-324-0222, tomtwomeyseries.org

Judy Carmichael: Can You Love Once More?

September 15, 8 p.m.

Jazz pianist/vocalist Judy Carmichael returns to Bay Street Theater with her quartet for an evening of swing piano, sultry vocals and her signature humor to celebrate her first CD of originals—Can You Love Once More?. They’ll also perform songs by Hoagy Carmichael, Harold Arlen, Peggy Lee and other favorites from the Great American Songbook.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Tovah Is Leona!

September 15, 8:30 p.m.

Leona “Queen of Mean” Helmsley is back from the grave to become the Queen of Cabaret in this unprecedented performance by Tovah Feldshuh. Embodying the very essence of the tyrannical real estate tycoon, Feldshuh delights as she sings and stings about Leona’s rise to power, tragic indictment and love for Harry Helmsley. Tickets $65–$85.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org