2018 Harborfest Schedule and Fun Village Events this Weekend

Head to Sag Harbor this weekend to join in the Harborfest fun! One of the biggest block parties of the year, this celebration of Sag Harbor’s history and community features great music, plenty of shopping and lots of fun stuff for the kids. While in the Village, make sure to check out the local galleries and stores as well. See below for the full schedule.

Friday, September 7

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Looking Up, Looking Out Exhibition, Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum

» 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Ben Fenske Latest Works Exhibition, Grenning Gallery

» 12:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Meet the Artist: Stephen Wilkes Exhibition, Tulla Booth Gallery

» 5 p.m. Spotlight on Boating & Fishing kick-off party, Breakwater Yacht Club

» 8 p.m. The Complete Unknowns concert, Bay Street Theater

Saturday, September 8

» 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Sag Harbor Farmers Market, corner of Bay Street and Burke Street

» 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park

» 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Whale of a Sale, Business District

» 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Children’s games and activities, Long Wharf

» 10–11 a.m. Live nautical music with John Corr, Windmill Beach

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Looking Up, Looking Out Exhibition, Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum

» 11 a.m. Children’s Tug-of-war, Windmill Beach

» 11 a.m. Live Music with Sag Harbor Community Band, Long Wharf

» 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Old Jail House Museum Tours, Division Street next to the police station

» 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Ben Fenske Latest Works Exhibition, Grenning Gallery

» 11:30 a.m. Flyboard demonstration, Long Wharf

» 11:30 a.m. Sag Harbor walking tour highlights led by April Gornik, meet at windmill on Long Wharf

» 11:30 a.m. Boogie board races for elementary students, Windmill Beach

» Noon–3 p.m. Kids Create Magnets, Long Wharf

» Noon. Whaleboat races begin: Whalers Cup Races elimination round #1, Long Wharf/Windmill Beach

» Noon. American Beauty Tour one-hour cruise, departs from Long Wharf

» 12:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Meet the Artist: Stephen Wilkes Exhibition, Tulla Booth Gallery

» 1 p.m. Kids’ Corn Shucking Contest, Long Wharf

» 1 p.m. Art—A Family Affair, works by the Reynold Ruffins family, Eastville Community Historical Society

» 1–3 p.m. Live music: The Scofflaws, Long Wharf

» 1–4 p.m. Costumes, Art & Letters exhibition, Annie Cooper Boyd House

» 1:30 p.m. Flyboard demonstration, Long Wharf

» 1:30 p.m. Firefighters’ Cup whaleboat races, Sag Harbor Fire Department Championship, Long Wharf/Windmill Beach

» 1:30 p.m. American Beauty Tour, Long Wharf

» 2:30 p.m. Children’s Potato Sack Race, Windmill Beach

» 2:30 p.m. Walking tour of Eastville, begins at Eastville Community Historical Society

» 3 p.m. Whalers Cup Races elimination round #2, Long Wharf/Windmill Beach

» 3 p.m. Children’s Hula Hoop fun, Long Wharf

» 3 p.m. American Beauty Tour, Long Wharf

» 4–6 p.m. Live music: Wiggleboy, Long Wharf

» 5 p.m. Novelist Genie Chipps Henderson reads A Day Like Any Other: The Great Hamptons Hurricane of 1938, Canio’s Books

» 5:30 p.m. American Beauty Sunset Tour, Long Wharf

» 7–9:30 p.m. Live music: The HooDoo Loungers, Long Wharf

» 8 p.m. All Star Comedy, Bay Street Theater

Sunday, September 9

» 8 a.m.–Noon. Pancake breakfast, Sag Harbor Fire Department, Brick Kiln Road

» 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair, Marine Park

» 9 a.m.– 6 p.m. Whale of a Sale, Business District

» 10 a.m.–Noon. Live music: Tim Fitall and Sampawams Creek, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Children’s amusements, games, activities, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Classic boat display, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Taste of Sag Harbor, Long Wharf

» 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Looking Up, Looking Out Exhibition, Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum

» 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Ben Fenske Latest Works Exhibition, Grenning Gallery

» 11 a.m. Children’s Tug-of-war, Windmill Beach

» 11:30 a.m. Flyboard demonstration, Long Wharf

» 11:30 a.m. Junior whaleboat elimination and semifinal rounds, Long Wharf/Windmill Beach

» Noon. Clam Chowder Contest, Long Wharf

» Noon. Whaleboat races semifinal, Windmill Beach/Long Wharf

» Noon. American Beauty Tour, Long Wharf

» 12:30 p.m.–7 p.m. Meet the Artist: Stephen Wilkes Exhibition, Tulla Booth Gallery

» 1–3 p.m. Live music: Jim Turner, Long Wharf

» 1–4 p.m. Costumes, Art & Letters exhibition, Annie Cooper Boyd House

» 1 p.m. Mochi-pounding ceremony with Sen Restaurant, Long Wharf

» 1 p.m. Children’s Corn Shucking Contest, Windmill Beach

» 1:30 p.m. Whaleboat Fire Department Final

» 1:30 p.m. American Beauty Tour, Long Wharf

» 1:30 p.m. Flyboard Demonstration, Long Wharf

» 2–4 p.m. Captain Henry Green lecture, Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum

» 2 p.m. WOOD Regatta, Breakwater Yacht Club

» 2:30–4:30 p.m. David Slater Art Show Reception, John Jermain Memorial Library

» 2:30 p.m. Junior Whaleboat Championship, Long Wharf/Windmill Beach

» 3 p.m. American Beauty Tour, Long Wharf

» 3 p.m. Children’s Hula Hoop Contest, Long Wharf

» 3 p.m. Whaleboat Race Championship, Windmill Beach/Long Wharf

» 3–5 p.m. Keith Leaf Fire Juggler, Long Wharf

» 4 p.m. Clam Shucking Contest, Long Wharf