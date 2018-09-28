Witness Incredible Talent in North Fork Art Galleries this Fall

The North Fork is home to countless works of art brought to life by the hands of skillful painters, sculptors, photographers and mixed media artists. See their new work this fall at galleries from Greenport to Wading River.

Alex Ferrone Gallery

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Highlighting stunning works by three award-winning East Coast photographers, a new nautical exhibition Fair Winds (pictured above) opened on September 22, featuring photographs by Onne van der Wal, Thomas Halaczinsky and Mark Testa. The opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, September 29 at 6 p.m. where guests will meet the brilliant photographers. A gallery talk and book signing with van der Wal will take place on Sunday, September 30, with a similar event for Halaczinsky and Testa set for Sunday, October 21. The exhibition runs through November 4.

Cecily’s Love Lane Gallery

80 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8610, cecilyslovelanegallery.com

Cecily’s offers an eccentric collection of paintings, prints and engravings from the past 200 years, many of which are carefully framed. They also provide custom framing and photo restoration services.

East End Arts Gallery

133 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Two exhibitions are currently on view at East End Arts Gallery. The first is a two-person showcase of works by Steven Palumbo and Jim Slezak. Inspired by the Japanese art of chigiri-e, Palumbo works with paper, including newsprint, deconstructing and then reconstructing in new and original ways. Slezak debuts his latest photography series, Reflections, in which he shifts his focus from vessels to the gently undulating water beneath. The second exhibition is the Faculty Showcase Art Exhibit, featuring works by the talented East End Arts School faculty. Both exhibitions run through October 27.

Gallery M

407 Main Street, Greenport

877-331-8401, gallerym.com

Gallery M showcases the works of top photographers, sculptors and fine artists, and is currently featuring the art of the late Margaret Bourke-White, Peter Tunney and Howard Schatz. Bourke-White is recognized as the first female American war photojournalist, whose subjects on display include New York City landmarks, Gandhi and the people of the 1930s. Tunney’s works include celebrity silkscreens, text collages and paintings. Schatz’s extensive collection of works examine the human form through gorgeous photography and abstract prints.

Greenport Art & Design Emporium

117 Main Street, Greenport

631-246-9091, greenportartanddesignemporium.com

Explore vintage posters, maps, oil paintings, watercolors, custom mirrors and more from local artists. With art on every square inch of the walls, it may not be immediately obvious that Greenport Art & Design Emporium also offers custom picture framing and a full service photo lab.

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company Gallery

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport

631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Working with pastels, Erin Collier creates lush, vibrant scenes depicting the East End beaches from her youth. Her artwork is tinged with an element of nostalgia, a fond looking back and reverence for the past and the place where so many memories were made. Her art is on view through November 18.

Hector deCordova Studio

538 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6255, hadecordova.com

In deCordova’s latest paintings, he works without reference to everyday objects toward a freedom of association, imagery and scale, traveling freely from various art forms, materials and methods. Whether painted with a vibrant palette or a monochrome one, the shapes of fish, birds, insects and humans leap off the canvas, drawing all eyes to the immense skill displayed.

North Fork Art Collective

15 Front Street, Greenport

northforkartcollective.com

The North Fork Art Collective is an ever-changing, community driven creative space for working artists to collaborate and grow together. The 2018 Collective members with art on view include chalk artist Kara Hoblin, multimedia artist/photographer Dalton Portella, draftswoman Kelly Franké, photographer Sarah Prescott, environmental artist Cindy Pease Roe, painter Emma Ballou, photographer Madison Fender, painter Verona Penalba and multimedia artist Scott Bluedorn.

North Fork Craft Gallery

5768 Route 25A, Wading River

631-886-2888, northforkcraftgallery.com

The incredibly popular North Fork Craft Gallery is not your typical art gallery, showcasing beautifully hand-crafted jewelry, soaps, dolls, needlepoints, home décor, paintings, sculpture and woodwork from over 80 artisans. A selection of crafts will be for sale at the Fall Festival at the Shoppes at East Wind on September 29–30.

Nova Constellatio Gallery

419 Main Street, Greenport

516-443-0242, novaconstellatiogallery.com

Isabelle Haran–Leonardi’s open art studio is welcoming to visitors who wish to learn about her painting process and admire her highly detailed work. She has several gorgeous paintings for sale, many of which feature iconic East End locales, such as Sparkling Pointe and the Orient Point Lighthouse.

VSOP Projects

311 Front Street, Greenport

631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

The first full-building, one artist exhibition at VSOP Projects finds Louise Crandell’s exquisite abstract oil paintings partnered with ambient electronica, sound works and field recordings selected by Andy Graydon. The multisensory art show runs through October 22. The opening reception for the following exhibition, Cosmik Debris, takes place on Saturday, October 27.

Wild Things Studios

134 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, wild-things-studios.com

Wild Things Studios is a full service frame shop and gallery featuring wildlife art by Gloria Greco and other local wildlife artists. Works include paintings; wood carvings; floral designs; handmade gifts; and bronze, stone and resin sculptures.

William Ris Gallery

1291 Main Road, Jamesport

609-408-5203, williamris.com

William Ris Gallery’s fall 2018 season kicks off with Illuminations, an exhibition featuring the works of Max Moran. This marks Moran’s 16th solo exhibition on the North Fork to date as he unveils his new line of cloudscape paintings, which explore cloud stacking, an amalgamation of cloud movements and formations at four different times of the day. His serene paintings are on view through October 14.