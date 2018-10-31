Dan's Best of the BestHampton Eats

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Food & Drink

Your guide to finding the best people and businesses the Hamptons has to offer!

Dan's Best of the Best October 31, 2018
Dan's Best of the Best 2018 Food & Drink South Fork Hamptons - Meat
Photo: Petro Korchmar/123RF

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses in the various South Fork Food & Drink categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Food & Drink

And don't forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Goldberg’s Bagels
Gold – The Golden Pear
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Bronze – Bagels & Brunch

BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – The Golden Pear
Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton
Bronze – Krieg’s Bakery
Bronze – Olish Farm Stand

BEST BBQ
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – New Moon Cafe
Silver – Townline Barbecue

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR
Platinum – Classic Beverage
Gold – Sam’s Beverage Place
Silver – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.
Bronze – Montauk Beer & Soda

BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company
Gold – Montauk Brewing Company
Silver – Southampton Publick House

BEST BURGERS
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Silver – Boom Burger
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant

BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Justin’s Chop Shop
Silver – Peconic Prime Meats
Bronze – Village Prime Meat Shoppe

BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – The Candied Anchor
Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory
Silver – Topiaire Candy Shop
Bronze – Main Street Sweets
Bronze – Sugarfina

BEST CAPPUCCINO
Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Silver – Sant Ambroeus

BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Bronze – Mecox Bay Dairy

BEST CLAM BAKE
Platinum – Clamman Seafood Market
Gold – Hampton Clambake
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Cor J Seafood – Hampton Bays

BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – Canal Cafe
Gold – Shucker’s Lobster & Clam Bar
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Gosman’s Dockside Restaurant

BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – The Maidstone Hotel

BEST COFFEE
Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Gold – Sag Town Coffee
Silver – Thunder Island Coffee
Bronze – The Golden Pear

BEST COOKIES
Platinum – Levain Bakery
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – Harbor Market & Kitchen
Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – Krieg’s Bakery
Gold – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
Silver – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
Bronze – Cakes, Couture & More
Bronze – Sugar Sugar

BEST DELI
Platinum – Katrinka’s Deli
Gold – Jimmy Jim’s Deli
Silver – DeJesus Deli & Grocery
Bronze – Pete’s Town & Country Deli

BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – 1 North Steakhouse
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant
Bronze – Cakes Couture & More

BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Olish Farm Stand
Gold – Fairview Farm at Mecox
Silver – The Milk Pail
Silver – Balsam Farms
Bronze – Green Thumb Organic Farm

BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
Gold – Montauk Farmers Market
Silver – Southampton Farmers Market
Bronze – Springs Farmers Market

BEST FARMERS MARKET VENDOR
Platinum – Greenport Jerky Company
Gold – 63 South Chill Street
Silver – Mecox Bay Dairy
Bronze – Backyard Brine

BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – McDonalds
Gold – Boom Burger
Silver – Rowdy Hall
Silver – 75 Main
Bronze – LT Burger

BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Cromer’s Market – Montauk
Silver – Navy Beach Restaurant
Bronze – Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli

BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – Buddha Berry- Sag Harbor
Gold – Yummylicious!

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Amazing Olive
Bronze – Red Horse Market

BEST GYRO
Platinum – Hamptons Gyro
Gold – John Papas Cafe

BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Second Nature Health Food
Gold – Provisions
Gold – Wild By Nature
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Shock Ice Cream
Gold – 63 South Chill Street
Silver – Ben & Jerry’s – Westhampton
Bronze – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop

BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Gold – Out of the Blue
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market
Bronze – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar

BEST LOBSTER ROLL
Platinum – Canal Cafe
Gold – The Lobster Roll/aka LUNCH
Silver – The Fish Farm
Bronze – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Gold – Montauk Rumrunners
Silver – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Hudson Blue Crab House

BEST MUFFINS
Platinum – The Golden Pear
Gold – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton
Silver – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Bronze – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST PIZZA
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Francesca’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Silver – La Capannina
Bronze – Paul’s Italian Restaurant

BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar
Gold – Dockers Waterside
Gold – Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Silver – Westlake Fish House
Bronze – Cowfish

BEST SALAD BAR
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Silver – Schmidt’s Market

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Stuart’s Seafood
Silver – Cor J Seafood
Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market

BEST SMOOTHIE
Platinum – Second Nature Markets
Gold – Provisions
Silver – Beach Hand Wash Smoothie
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST STEAK
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Bobby Van’s
Silver – The Palm at the Huntting Inn
Bronze – Shippy’s

BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Zokkon
Silver – Suki Zuki
Bronze – Mount Fuji

BEST TACO
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Silver – The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk
Bronze – Tacombi

BEST WINE & LIQUOR STORE
Platinum – Towne Cellars Wine & Liquors
Gold – Bottle Hampton
Silver – Wines by Morrell
Bronze – Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits

BEST WINGS
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – John Scotts
Silver – Mill Roadhouse
Bronze – Boom Burger

