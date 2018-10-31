Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses in the various South Fork Food & Drink categories!
BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Goldberg’s Bagels
Gold – The Golden Pear
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Bronze – Bagels & Brunch
BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – The Golden Pear
Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton
Bronze – Krieg’s Bakery
Bronze – Olish Farm Stand
BEST BBQ
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – New Moon Cafe
Silver – Townline Barbecue
BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR
Platinum – Classic Beverage
Gold – Sam’s Beverage Place
Silver – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.
Bronze – Montauk Beer & Soda
BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company
Gold – Montauk Brewing Company
Silver – Southampton Publick House
BEST BURGERS
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Silver – Boom Burger
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant
BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Justin’s Chop Shop
Silver – Peconic Prime Meats
Bronze – Village Prime Meat Shoppe
BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – The Candied Anchor
Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory
Silver – Topiaire Candy Shop
Bronze – Main Street Sweets
Bronze – Sugarfina
BEST CAPPUCCINO
Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Silver – Sant Ambroeus
BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Bronze – Mecox Bay Dairy
BEST CLAM BAKE
Platinum – Clamman Seafood Market
Gold – Hampton Clambake
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Cor J Seafood – Hampton Bays
BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – Canal Cafe
Gold – Shucker’s Lobster & Clam Bar
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Gosman’s Dockside Restaurant
BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – The Maidstone Hotel
BEST COFFEE
Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Gold – Sag Town Coffee
Silver – Thunder Island Coffee
Bronze – The Golden Pear
BEST COOKIES
Platinum – Levain Bakery
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – Harbor Market & Kitchen
Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – Krieg’s Bakery
Gold – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
Silver – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
Bronze – Cakes, Couture & More
Bronze – Sugar Sugar
BEST DELI
Platinum – Katrinka’s Deli
Gold – Jimmy Jim’s Deli
Silver – DeJesus Deli & Grocery
Bronze – Pete’s Town & Country Deli
BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – 1 North Steakhouse
Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant
Bronze – Cakes Couture & More
BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Olish Farm Stand
Gold – Fairview Farm at Mecox
Silver – The Milk Pail
Silver – Balsam Farms
Bronze – Green Thumb Organic Farm
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market
Gold – Montauk Farmers Market
Silver – Southampton Farmers Market
Bronze – Springs Farmers Market
BEST FARMERS MARKET VENDOR
Platinum – Greenport Jerky Company
Gold – 63 South Chill Street
Silver – Mecox Bay Dairy
Bronze – Backyard Brine
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – McDonalds
Gold – Boom Burger
Silver – Rowdy Hall
Silver – 75 Main
Bronze – LT Burger
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Cromer’s Market – Montauk
Silver – Navy Beach Restaurant
Bronze – Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli
BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – Buddha Berry- Sag Harbor
Gold – Yummylicious!
BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Amazing Olive
Bronze – Red Horse Market
BEST GYRO
Platinum – Hamptons Gyro
Gold – John Papas Cafe
BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Second Nature Health Food
Gold – Provisions
Gold – Wild By Nature
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Shock Ice Cream
Gold – 63 South Chill Street
Silver – Ben & Jerry’s – Westhampton
Bronze – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop
BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Gold – Out of the Blue
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market
Bronze – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar
BEST LOBSTER ROLL
Platinum – Canal Cafe
Gold – The Lobster Roll/aka LUNCH
Silver – The Fish Farm
Bronze – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Gold – Montauk Rumrunners
Silver – Wölffer Pink Gin
BEST MARGARITA
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant
Silver – Dockers Waterside
Bronze – Hudson Blue Crab House
BEST MUFFINS
Platinum – The Golden Pear
Gold – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton
Silver – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations
Bronze – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
BEST PIZZA
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Francesca’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
Silver – La Capannina
Bronze – Paul’s Italian Restaurant
BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar
Gold – Dockers Waterside
Gold – Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Silver – Westlake Fish House
Bronze – Cowfish
BEST SALAD BAR
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
Silver – Schmidt’s Market
BEST SEAFOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Stuart’s Seafood
Silver – Cor J Seafood
Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market
BEST SMOOTHIE
Platinum – Second Nature Markets
Gold – Provisions
Silver – Beach Hand Wash Smoothie
Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
BEST STEAK
Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse
Gold – Bobby Van’s
Silver – The Palm at the Huntting Inn
Bronze – Shippy’s
BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Citarella – All Locations
Gold – Zokkon
Silver – Suki Zuki
Bronze – Mount Fuji
BEST TACO
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Silver – The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk
Bronze – Tacombi
BEST WINE & LIQUOR STORE
Platinum – Towne Cellars Wine & Liquors
Gold – Bottle Hampton
Silver – Wines by Morrell
Bronze – Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits
BEST WINGS
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More
Gold – John Scotts
Silver – Mill Roadhouse
Bronze – Boom Burger