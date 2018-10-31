Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Food & Drink

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses in the various South Fork Food & Drink categories!

Keep your eyes peeled as we announce more 2018 winners online and in the November 2 issue of Dan's Papers

And don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Goldberg’s Bagels

Gold – The Golden Pear

Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

Bronze – Bagels & Brunch

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – The Golden Pear

Silver – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton

Bronze – Krieg’s Bakery

Bronze – Olish Farm Stand

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Gold – New Moon Cafe

Silver – Townline Barbecue

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – Classic Beverage

Gold – Sam’s Beverage Place

Silver – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.

Bronze – Montauk Beer & Soda

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Gold – Montauk Brewing Company

Silver – Southampton Publick House

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – Boom Burger

Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Justin’s Chop Shop

Silver – Peconic Prime Meats

Bronze – Village Prime Meat Shoppe

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – The Candied Anchor

Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory

Silver – Topiaire Candy Shop

Bronze – Main Street Sweets

Bronze – Sugarfina

BEST CAPPUCCINO

Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations

Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

Silver – Sant Ambroeus

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

Bronze – Mecox Bay Dairy

BEST CLAM BAKE

Platinum – Clamman Seafood Market

Gold – Hampton Clambake

Silver – Dockers Waterside

Bronze – Cor J Seafood – Hampton Bays

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – Canal Cafe

Gold – Shucker’s Lobster & Clam Bar

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Gosman’s Dockside Restaurant

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant

Silver – Cowfish

Bronze – The Maidstone Hotel

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations

Gold – Sag Town Coffee

Silver – Thunder Island Coffee

Bronze – The Golden Pear

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – Levain Bakery

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – Harbor Market & Kitchen

Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – Krieg’s Bakery

Gold – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

Silver – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Bronze – Cakes, Couture & More

Bronze – Sugar Sugar

BEST DELI

Platinum – Katrinka’s Deli

Gold – Jimmy Jim’s Deli

Silver – DeJesus Deli & Grocery

Bronze – Pete’s Town & Country Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – 1 North Steakhouse

Bronze – Claude’s Restaurant

Bronze – Cakes Couture & More

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Olish Farm Stand

Gold – Fairview Farm at Mecox

Silver – The Milk Pail

Silver – Balsam Farms

Bronze – Green Thumb Organic Farm

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Greater Westhampton Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market

Gold – Montauk Farmers Market

Silver – Southampton Farmers Market

Bronze – Springs Farmers Market

BEST FARMERS MARKET VENDOR

Platinum – Greenport Jerky Company

Gold – 63 South Chill Street

Silver – Mecox Bay Dairy

Bronze – Backyard Brine

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – McDonalds

Gold – Boom Burger

Silver – Rowdy Hall

Silver – 75 Main

Bronze – LT Burger

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Cromer’s Market – Montauk

Silver – Navy Beach Restaurant

Bronze – Citarelli’s Gourmet Deli

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – Buddha Berry- Sag Harbor

Gold – Yummylicious!

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Amazing Olive

Bronze – Red Horse Market

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Hamptons Gyro

Gold – John Papas Cafe

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Second Nature Health Food

Gold – Provisions

Gold – Wild By Nature

Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Shock Ice Cream

Gold – 63 South Chill Street

Silver – Ben & Jerry’s – Westhampton

Bronze – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Gold – Out of the Blue

Silver – Dockers Waterside

Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market

Bronze – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Canal Cafe

Gold – The Lobster Roll/aka LUNCH

Silver – The Fish Farm

Bronze – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Gold – Montauk Rumrunners

Silver – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – Oakland’s Restaurant

Silver – Dockers Waterside

Bronze – Hudson Blue Crab House

BEST MUFFINS

Platinum – The Golden Pear

Gold – Blue Duck Bakery Cafe – Southampton

Silver – Hampton Coffee Co. All South Fork Locations

Bronze – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Francesca’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

Silver – La Capannina

Bronze – Paul’s Italian Restaurant

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – Shuckers Lobster & Clam Bar

Gold – Dockers Waterside

Gold – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Silver – Westlake Fish House

Bronze – Cowfish

BEST SALAD BAR

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

Silver – Schmidt’s Market

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Stuart’s Seafood

Silver – Cor J Seafood

Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market

BEST SMOOTHIE

Platinum – Second Nature Markets

Gold – Provisions

Silver – Beach Hand Wash Smoothie

Silver – Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

BEST STEAK

Platinum – 1 North Steakhouse

Gold – Bobby Van’s

Silver – The Palm at the Huntting Inn

Bronze – Shippy’s

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Citarella – All Locations

Gold – Zokkon

Silver – Suki Zuki

Bronze – Mount Fuji

BEST TACO

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Silver – The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk

Bronze – Tacombi

BEST WINE & LIQUOR STORE

Platinum – Towne Cellars Wine & Liquors

Gold – Bottle Hampton

Silver – Wines by Morrell

Bronze – Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits

BEST WINGS

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Gold – John Scotts

Silver – Mill Roadhouse

Bronze – Boom Burger