Emma Roberts to Star in Netflix Figure Skating Drama

Netflix announced on Thursday, October 11, that Hamptons visitor Emma Roberts will star in a new, edgy drama series titled Spinning Out. The show, created by former competitive figure skater Samantha Stratton, has been picked up for 10 episodes thus far.

In the Netflix original series, Roberts stars as Kat Baker, an up-and-coming, high-level single skater who is ready to hang up her skates after a disastrous fall throws her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream. However, Kat’s chance to revive her career is as good as dead if she can’t put her intense family issues and inner demons to rest.

Spinning Out is executive produced by Stratton, Lara Olsen and Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold. Stratton and Olsen also act as the project’s co-showrunners. It is expected to debut in 2019, but no exact release date has been announced at the time of writing.

Roberts has recently lit up the small screen in such series as American Horror Story and Scream Queens, the latter of which earned her a People’s Choice Award nomination in 2016. Her next big screen release, Paradise Hills, hits theaters in 2019 and is described as a fantasy film about a boarding school with a mysterious power to reform wayward girls. That same year, her voice will be heard in the animated children’s film UglyDolls, based on the eponymous plush toys. She’s also expected to star in a new comedy, currently in pre-production, based on a graphic novel by Vera Brosgol, Anya’s Ghost.