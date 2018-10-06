Tamara Mellon Helps Women Love Their “Mellons” with Free Screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Bridgehamptonite Tamara Mellon’s cheekily named “Love Your Mellons” campaign will ensure that the women of Los Angeles are breast cancer free, regardless of insurance or income.

Ever since Mellon left Jimmy Choo in 2011 and started her own shoe company, she has been a powerful voice concerning women’s issues: equal pay, gender discrimination and women’s health and wellness. According to Vogue, last year on National Mammography Day she donated 100% of proceeds to the Dubin Breast Center in New York City.

Always one to keep moving forward, Mellon decided that this year her company will bring the breast center to the people. From October 8–10, a mobile screening RV, operated by Alinea Medical Imaging, will provide free mammograms in select LA locations. Women can schedule an appointment and view locations on the Tamara Mellon website.

The campaign is intended to encourage women to pursue regular preventive screenings. Mellon says early detection is crucial as it can be treated by less invasive procedures. If the mammograms do detect something and the woman doesn’t have insurance, the company will help her qualify for the state program Every Woman Counts, dedicated to providing low-income women over 40 with free breast screening and preventative services.

For women not living in California, the website offers a link to the Susan G. Komen Foundation website, the world’s largest non-profit foundation against cancer, to find low-cost or free mammograms nearby.

Although October is dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness, taking care of one’s body is important year-round. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 40% of diagnosed breast cancers are first detected by women who feel a lump and then report it to their doctor, so it’s important to establish a regular self-exam schedule.

Be sure to read the facts, statistics and instructions on how to conduct a self-exam at nationalbreastcancer.org.