Theatre Three Won’t Let a Flood Interrupt Its Fall Schedule

Nothing can stop Theatre Three from putting on astounding shows beloved by Long Islanders, though Mother Nature certainly tried on September 25. That night, torrential rains poured in flooding the theater, damaging set pieces, props, costumes and more, and it seemed like the fate of the fall season might be thrown into limbo.

Then the community stepped in.

Over 100 longtime patrons of Theatre Three and good samaritans alike hurried to the venue’s aid, volunteering their time, offering cleaning supplies and donating money for repairs—which can still be done at theatrethreetickets.com/donations. Thank to everyone’s efforts, Theatre Three didn’t miss a beat, opening for scheduled performances that very weekend. And the incredible shows keep on coming through the fall.

The Addams Family

Through October 27, times vary

Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky characters come to life in this topsy-turvy musical, just in time for Halloween. Join Gomez, Morticia and the clan in this frightfully, delightfully twisted take on Romeo and Juliet as the Princess of Darkness, Wednesday Addams, brings home her “normal” boyfriend to meet the entire tribe. A terrific original score, tangos, swordfights, light bulbs, graveyards, preciously dead flowers and the French are all here. Tickets $35, seniors/teens $28, children $20.

A Kooky Spooky Halloween

Through October 27, times vary

This merry musical is about a friendly ghost who’s afraid of the dark. On his journey to find spook-tacular promise, Abner and company learn the power of helping others. Hilarious hijinks and a message of cooperation highlight this delightful musical for the entire family. A sensory sensitive performance takes place on October 14. Tickets $10.

Comedian Bob Nelson

October 11 & November 15, 8 p.m.

Watching a Bob Nelson live show is like watching several different top comedians all rolled into one. Characters like the lovable nerd Eppy Epperman, punchy boxer Jiffy Jeff and chicken rancher Wilby Stuckinson are as funny and memorable characters as any you’ll see in comedy today. Nelson’s football routine is a recognized comedy classic and “Morning,” his tale of a farmer and a duck, is one of the finest works of one-man showmanship to grace the modern stage. Mixing in personal stories and observations, his shows are filled with spontaneity, zaniness and singular moments that will astound you. Tickets $35.

Psychic Medium Robert Hansen

Friday, November 2, 8 p.m.

Join psychic medium Robert Hansen as he takes Theatre Three on a journey to the other side of the mystic veil. Hansen will share his psychic gift for communicating with deceased loved ones, sending messages of love to audience members. Tickets $39.

Long Island Comedy Festival

Saturday, November 3, 8 p.m.

This special Long Island Comedy Festival production features an all-new lineup of hilarious comedians. Enjoy an evening of laughter and fun with Talia Reese, Andy Pitz and Michael Somerville. Tickets $39.

Vegas to Broadway

Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.

Vegas to Broadway is an evening of all the greatest hits from Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond, Barry Manilow, Bobby Darren and other top artists. The show stars Tommy Lynn and Mico Cara of the One Hot Night band and Frank Frizalone direct from Caesars Palace. Tickets $39.

Beatlemania Now

Saturday, November 10, 8 p.m.

This is your ticket to ride through the ‘60s with vintage music equipment, impeccable vocals, authentic costumes and brilliant musicianship. Touring the world over for the last 20 years, Beatlemania Now recreates the music of the Fab Four, with a set list spanning from The Ed Sullivan Show to the roof top concert from the film Let it Be. Celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of all time. Tickets $39.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com