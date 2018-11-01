Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses, organizations and personalities in the various South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – White Room Gallery
Gold – Fitzgerald Gallery
Silver – Mark Borghi Fine Art
Bronze – Grenning Gallery
Bronze – Tripoli Gallery
BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER
Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Gold – Kat O’Neill
Silver – Heidi Lechner
Bronze – Yvonne Dagger
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold – The Clubhouse
Silver – Hank’s Pumpkintown
Bronze – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Monica Murphy
Gold – Sara Hartman
Silver – Jewlee Trudden
Bronze – Inda Eaton
BEST LOCAL BAND
Platinum – Souled Out
Gold – Spaghetti Westerners
Silver – In The Groove
Bronze – Sahara
BEST MALE MUSICIAN
Platinum – Ray Red Entertainment
Gold – Jim Turner
Silver – Paul Mahos
Bronze – Dante Mazzetti
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – UA Hampton Bays 5
Gold – Hampton Arts Movie Theater
Silver – UA Southampton 4
Bronze – UA East Hampton Cinema 6
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)
Gold – Parrish Art Museum
Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Silver – Guild Hall Museum
Bronze – Longhouse Reserve
BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – Southampton Publick House
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM 92.9
Gold – WPPB 88.3
Silver – WELJ 104.7
Bronze – WBAZ 102.5
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – Backyard Theatre
Gold – Our Fabulous Variety Show
Silver – WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Bronze – Neo-Political Cowgirls
BEST THEATER / PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)
Gold – Guild Hall Theater/Performing Arts Center
Silver – Bay Street Theater
Bronze – Southampton Cultural Center