Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning Hamptons businesses, organizations and personalities in the various South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum – White Room Gallery

Gold – Fitzgerald Gallery

Silver – Mark Borghi Fine Art

Bronze – Grenning Gallery

Bronze – Tripoli Gallery

BEST EAST END ARTIST / PAINTER

Platinum – Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Gold – Kat O’Neill

Silver – Heidi Lechner

Bronze – Yvonne Dagger

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)

Gold – The Clubhouse

Silver – Hank’s Pumpkintown

Bronze – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

BEST FEMALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Monica Murphy

Gold – Sara Hartman

Silver – Jewlee Trudden

Bronze – Inda Eaton

BEST LOCAL BAND

Platinum – Souled Out

Gold – Spaghetti Westerners

Silver – In The Groove

Bronze – Sahara

BEST MALE MUSICIAN

Platinum – Ray Red Entertainment

Gold – Jim Turner

Silver – Paul Mahos

Bronze – Dante Mazzetti

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – UA Hampton Bays 5

Gold – Hampton Arts Movie Theater

Silver – UA Southampton 4

Bronze – UA East Hampton Cinema 6

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – The South Fork Natural History Museum and Nature Center (SoFo)

Gold – Parrish Art Museum

Silver – Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Silver – Guild Hall Museum

Bronze – Longhouse Reserve

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse

Silver – Southampton Publick House

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM 92.9

Gold – WPPB 88.3

Silver – WELJ 104.7

Bronze – WBAZ 102.5

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum – Backyard Theatre

Gold – Our Fabulous Variety Show

Silver – WHBPAC Arts Education Program

Bronze – Neo-Political Cowgirls

BEST THEATER / PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)

Gold – Guild Hall Theater/Performing Arts Center

Silver – Bay Street Theater

Bronze – Southampton Cultural Center