Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this Thanksgiving weekend, November 24–26, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

ArtXchange

November 25, 1 p.m.

Join in a fun, family-oriented afternoon of creative activities to further advance inclusion, foster respect and ignite interaction within our community. The day features collaborative workshops led by local visual and performing artists, as well as a free empanada truck, bilingual gallery tour and family scavenger hunt. Free, but registration is recommended.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Open Studio for Families: Puppet Making Workshop

November 24, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.



Join in a special puppet making workshop prior to the screening of the New York International Children’s Film Festival. Participants can create their very own figure complete with hinged, movable arms and legs. Templates are available for use, and all materials are provided. All ages must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission. Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org Sunprints Workshop with Andrea Cote

November 24, 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m. Learn the art technique used to create The Radiance Project. Cyanotype is an early photographic process that uses the sun to expose imagery, noted for its intense blue hues. We’ll use a variety of natural, found and drawing materials to create unique prints. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration $15, kids $12. Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Storytime: Who Lives in a Tree?

November 25, 10:30 a.m.