Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this Thanksgiving weekend, November 24–26, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.
EDITOR’S PICK
ArtXchange
November 25, 1 p.m.
Join in a fun, family-oriented afternoon of creative activities to further advance inclusion, foster respect and ignite interaction within our community. The day features collaborative workshops led by local visual and performing artists, as well as a free empanada truck, bilingual gallery tour and family scavenger hunt. Free, but registration is recommended.
Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Open Studio for Families: Puppet Making Workshop
November 24, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Join in a special puppet making workshop prior to the screening of the New York International Children’s Film Festival. Participants can create their very own figure complete with hinged, movable arms and legs. Templates are available for use, and all materials are provided. All ages must be accompanied by an adult. Free with museum admission.
Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Sunprints Workshop with Andrea Cote
November 24, 12:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.
Learn the art technique used to create The Radiance Project. Cyanotype is an early photographic process that uses the sun to expose imagery, noted for its intense blue hues. We’ll use a variety of natural, found and drawing materials to create unique prints. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration $15, kids $12.
Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Storytime: Who Lives in a Tree?
November 25, 10:30 a.m.
A tree is a home for many different animals. Some make a nest in the branches; some live in the ground by the tree’s roots; and others make their home under the tree’s bark. Melanie Meade, South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) Environmental Educator, will read a poem about an old oak tree and all the creatures that make their home in it and fill our own tree with birds, mammals and insects. Free.
South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Battle of the Brains
November 26, 5:30 p.m.
Join Shelter Island Reporter columnist Bob DeStefano for a contest consisting of 50 general knowledge questions that teams of four will answer in writing. Teams must register online or by phone, and those without a team will be paired with one. Pizza and salads will be served.
Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org