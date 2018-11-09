Kelly Ripa to Play Mistress of Mark Consuelos’s ‘Riverdale’ Character

Word on the street is Mark Consuelos has a new mistress, and wife Kelly Ripa is onboard! On November 6, the Southampton actress posted an Instagram photo announcing her latest role, joining her husband and son on the Riverdale set for its third season.

The photo shows Ripa sitting in a leather chair in what looks someone’s private study holding a bull whip. The caption reads, “It’s a family affair……..Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role I was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale.”

First appearing in season two, Consuelos plays the role of Hiram Lodge, one of the richest men in the world. E! News confirms that Ripa will play Mrs. Mulwray, “Confident and tough, she is Hiram Lodge’s alleged mistress. She’s a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

The couple’s Instagram stories reveal that taping for this tantalizing episode has already begun and so has the banter. Consuelos’s stories reveal the two in the car on their way to set, with the caption, “bring side piece to work day.” Ripa responded in kind with her own photo captioned, “I’m usually against his mistresses, but this time I’ll make an exception.” The romantic tension continued in Consuelos’s trailer as the Instagram stories showed the couple speaking softly to each other before Consuelos looked directly into the camera and said, “What could possibly go wrong?”

Their oldest children Lola and Michael responded to the joking banter and PDA as expected: embarrassed and begging their parents to remove the evidence. “This has got to go,” Lola commented, to which Michael strongly agreed. Ripa jokingly posted that she might have to block her whole family on Instagram if they keep raining on her parade.

Michael made his Riverdale debut on November 7, playing a younger version of his Hiram in a flashback episode, revealing secrets long covered up. That same day, he appeared on his mother’s show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, to discuss the audition process to play a younger version of his father. Michael described walking into his audition in a crowd of people who “could have been brothers or cousins” based on how much they resembled his father, and he could tell that his father was not going be his guaranteed ticket into the show. Ripa responded frankly that in Hollywood, you quickly realize you’re a dime a dozen. However, Michael did land the role, and now finds Riverdale to be a refreshing experience that has helped him realize how much he loves acting. Of course, if the acting thing doesn’t work out Ryan Seacrest has offered his house for the young Consuelos to crash at, much to his mother’s dismay.

With three out of five Ripa-Consuelos family members cast in the CW drama, it seems only a matter of time before Lola and young Joaquin join them as well.