Photos from the North Fork Chocolate Company Veterans Tribute
They honored our local heroes with sweets and songs.
North Fork Chocolate Company held a Veterans Tribute on November 7 to celebrate Veterans Day 2018. Guests enjoyed singing patriotic songs with pianist Daniel Keys. Stay the Rising Sun author Phil Keith, former sergeant Paul Baldassano, Riverhead Moose Lodge trustee Bill Meyer and Women of the Moose recorder Nancy Foth spoke to the group. Light refreshments and sweets were served, and a wonderful time was had by all.
