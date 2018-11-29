Shop ‘Til You Drop: Chanukah Is Days Away, Christmas Is Close Behind

Is your hometown holiday shopping list all about quality—a few choice, high-end gifts—or quantity—silly socks, mugs and knit hats for everyone, even the mailman? Any way you slice it, our bounteous East End shopping scene has you covered for all things Christmas and Chanukah, check it out:

The Ladies’ Village Improvement Society (LVIS) (pronounced “Elvis”) will host its first-ever evening shopping event on Friday, November 30 from 5–8 p.m. and a holiday open house on December 1 from 2–4 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and meet Mrs. Claus. 95 Main Street, East Hampton. lvis.org

Attend a holiday bazaar benefiting the Amagansett Life-Saving Station on Sunday, December 2 from noon–4 p.m. featuring exotic wares by local artists and vendors, affordably priced. Seasonal refreshments will be served at 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-527-7317, amagansettlss.org

Don’t neglect filling those tiny stockings for Kittie, Fido and Monster, the annual Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Winter Fair has plenty for your furry companions on Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Bring your pets for photos with Santa, purchase holiday gifts from local vendors, enjoy the bake sale to support shelter pets! You can even exchange an old wool sweater a new wool catnip toy. For more info or to schedule your photos with Santa, call 631-728-7387 ext. 237 or email events@sasf.org, southamptonanimalshelter.com/events. 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays

Do you really need to be told to drink more local wine? It’s not just good for the local economy, it can help get your holiday shopping in order. And it makes every holiday more enjoyable.

Speaking of stocking your wine cellar (when aren’t we speaking of this über-important topic?), Towne Cellars at 460 County Road 111 in Manorville offers 10% off purchases of $300 or more and 15% off all case purchases of still wine. And every Monday is Senior Day—10% off! 631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

It’s not like you have to cook—many East End restaurants offer gift cards during the holiday season and beyond, including the Preston House & Hotel (theprestonhouseandhotel.com) in Riverhead, Union Cantina (unioncantina.net) in Southampton, Tweed’s (tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com) in Riverhead, Main Road Biscuit Co. (mainroadbiscuitco.com) in Jamesport and Stuart’s Seafood (stuartsseafood.com) in Amagansett.

And for dessert…head to Krieg’s Bakery for cookies, pies, cakes, fruit tarts, breads, holiday stollen and ginger bread houses at 39 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6524, kriegsbakeryhb.com

Fans of Levain Bakery rejoice! The world-famous bakeshop known for their delectable cookies is now open year-round in Wainscott! 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott. levainbakery.com

How about some new duds for you? Fandango clothing store is holding a storewide, 15% off sale through the holidays. 48A West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-3704, fandangoboutique.com

Tin Roof Gift Shop carries jewelry, artwork, signs, pillows, scarves, hats, cookies and other treats with free gift-wrapping. 48 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-2080

Find cute, fun stuff at Lynne’s Cards & Gifts, open seven days a week year-round. 137 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1312

For the athlete in your family, head to Skidmore’s Sports & Styles for sleds, skates, sports equipment and more. Skidmore’s is offering 20–50% off select products for the holidays. 9 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-0066

Who doesn’t love toys? For the kid or the kid at heart, shop at Stevenson’s Toys, where you’ll find all the hottest products, such as LOL dolls and Paw Patrol products. 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton; 69 Jobs Lane, Southampton

Need some fine luggage for toting all of your goodies home? Wainscott’s Grace Coddington has just released the Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington collection in conjunction with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Coddington illustrated the luggage pieces, scarves, pajamas, blanket and umbrellas with images of her two cats Pumpkin and Blanket and Ghesquière’s beloved dog Léon. louisvuitton.com

How about a holiday outing for the fam while you’re at it? Animal lovers should check out Jungle Bob’s Reptile World in Selden and Oakdale. Jungle Bob’s Reptile World has everything you need to care for your reptile friends, as well as aquarium supplies. 984 Middle Country Road, Selden. 4130 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale. junglebobsreptileworld.com

The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is open from Friday–Sunday, and you can get discounted tickets at riverheadlightshow.com. 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton

Meet the real Santa at the Long Wharf Windmill in Sag Harbor on Saturday, December 1, 3 p.m.–5 p.m. during Holiday Village Lights and Santa. Or check out one of the many other East End Christmas tree and menorah lightings.