Shop ‘Til You Drop: Race to These Hamptons Black Friday Deals

Harbor Hot Tubs’ Black Friday Ultimate Sale will have you steaming away your troubles between bouts of shopping, and it’s not just on Friday, November 23, but through Sunday, November 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Enjoy up to 50% off all stock tubs from Nordic and Hydropool. 45 Hampton Road, Southampton, 631-283-2837, harborhottubs.com

Speaking of keeping warm this season, L & W Market (Almond restaurant’s “sister” at 2493 Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton) kicked off their holiday season coat drive last week and will continue their good work through December 31. Drop off your lightly used or new coats, which will then be donated to those in need on the East End through Maureen’s Haven. Over the last three years, Maureen’s Haven has placed over 30 individuals in housing, provided counseling and assistance with job search and placement, and offered a continuum of care that has helped individuals in re-building their lives. As a thank you for donating coats, L & W will give you a free cup of coffee. 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. For further info call 631-537-1123 or visit landwmarket.com and maureenshaven.com.

Of course the fun doesn’t stop on Black Friday. If you need some art for your home, go to John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor, which is hosting its 4th Annual Patrons Art Show through January 6, with an artist reception on Saturday, November 24 from 2:30–4:30 p.m. 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Saturday, November 24, is Small Business Saturday. The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce reminds you to “shop small” in order to kick off the holidays and support the community. You can meet Santa at the Long Wharf Windmill in Sag Harbor on Saturday, December 1, 3–5 p.m. during Holiday Village Lights and Santa.

Head to Blackman in Southampton for their fall remodel sale and receive $100 off any purchase in the showroom over $1,000 through December 31. 444 County Road 39A, Southampton. 631-283-2176, blackman.com

Check out the Indonesian Textile & Craft Sale at the historic Ashawagh Hall in Springs featuring everything from batik clothing to stone Buddhas Friday and Saturday, November 23 & 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday, November 25, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. 780 Springs-Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-807-9454

Do you really need to be told to drink more local wine? It’s not just good for the local economy, it can help get your holiday shopping in order. Take Sannino Vineyard in Peconic, for instance. In addition to bottles (and cases) of their award-winning wines from winemaker Anthony Sannino, you can buy miniature wine bottle ornaments emblazoned with their winery’s name (now you need one from EVERY East End winery, right?), onesies that read “Vino Bambino,” winery sweatshirts, sparkly wine glass-shaped key chains and the list goes on. And this is just one small winery gift shop among dozens. Can’t wait to see what Sannino brings to their new winery complex opening on Route 48 in Cutchogue next year! 1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic, 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com, liwines.com

Speaking of stocking your wine cellar, Towne Cellars at 460 County Road 111 in Manorville offers 10% off purchases of $300 or more and 15% off all case purchases of still wine. And every Monday is Senior Day—10% off! 631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Need some fine luggage for all of your travels? Wainscott’s Grace Coddington has just released the Louis Vuitton X Grace Coddington collection in conjunction with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière. Coddington illustrated the luggage pieces, scarves, pajamas, blanket and umbrellas with images of her two cats Pumpkin and Blanket and Ghesquière’s beloved dog Léon. louisvuitton.com