Beyoncé Performs at India’s Largest Wedding Celebration

If Beyoncé isn’t in your wedding plans, then you’re doing it wrong. On Sunday, December 9, the icon and East Hampton homeowner went to the Indian state of Rajasthan for the wedding between Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s wealthiest person, and businessman Anad Piramal.

While the official wedding is happening today (Wednesday, December 12), last weekend was dedicated to pre-wedding celebrations, including Beyoncé as part of the entertainment. The singer was part of the sangeet, a traditional evening of singing and dancing to revel in the happiness and joy surrounding the couple before they get hitched.

CNN reports the event took place at the Udaipur City Palace, a 16th century complex overlooking Lake Pichola, where Beyoncé dazzled attendees with hits such as, “Naughty Girl,” “Perfect” and “Crazy in Love.” The night before, on Saturday, the couple and guests were serenaded by various musicians and Bollywood icons at the Oberoi Udaivilas hotel.

As impressive as a private Beyoncé concert is, she wasn’t the only big name to attend the pre-wedding festivities. Hamptons renter Hillary Clinton, Deepika Padukone and newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all flew in on December 9. The Guardian reports the event being referred to locally as “the big fat Indian wedding.”

The extravagance of the event matches the couple: Ambani is the daughter of the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, and her groom is the son of another Indian billionaire, Ajay Piramal. Mr. Piramal is considered to be one of India’s most important business personalities.

The BBC says the Clintons and the Ambanis have been in association for 18 years, and just this past March, Hillary attended lunch at the Ambani household, Antilia—the most expensive home in the world (sorry, Ira Rennert). With today’s nuptials between the two most influential families in India, it’s no wonder so many stars were there.

Thankfully, Bae doesn’t just sing for the rich. She, Amagansett’s Chris Martin and others recently performed at South Africa’s Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 to help end extreme poverty.

First South Africa, now India, it seems Beyoncé will share her talents with the whole world—not that the world is complaining. Maybe her next show will benefit the middle class.