Hamptons Fashion Titans to Appear on CNN Docuseries ‘American Style’

The Hamptons has provided the world with a handful of fashion industry revolutionaries, and three of them have agreed to share their immense expertise on CNN’s new original short series, American Style. Hear what East Hampton resident Donna Karan, Bridgehamptonite Isaac Mizrahi and Sag Harbor resident Christie Brinkley have to say on iconic American fashion trends and the sociopolitical issues that influenced them.

The four-part docuseries, produced by Vox Entertainment in collaboration with Doc Shop Productions, studies the ever-evolving America fashion over the past 60 years. The series will utilize footage and interviews of the aforementioned style icons and numerous others to examine how America’s taste in fashion has mirrored the political, social and economic climate of each decade. Featured in the documentary are Project Runway’s Tim Gunn, Ugly Betty’s Vanessa Williams, supermodel Beverly Johnson, fashion journalist André Leon Talley and designers Carson Kressley, John Varvatos and Diane von Furstenberg.

The first pair of hour-long episodes of will play back to back on Sunday, January 13. The American Style premiere examines style during the turbulent 1940s and ’50s, diving into the influence that World War II and Hollywood had on new, national trends such as the bikini and the zoot suit. The following episode, advances to the civil rights age of the 1960s and ’70s, as the fashion—like the politics—moves to extreme ends of the spectrum, and youth culture gains serious momentum.

The remaining two episodes will air a week later, on January 20, and explore the history and politics surrounding the diverse styles in the more recent 1980s, ’90s and 2000s. Each night’s programming begins at 9 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. The four episodes will also be available on demand through cable/satellite services, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps the day after their airdate.

Watch the trailer below and be sure to catch Karan, Mizrahi and Brinkley when they share their East End expertise in January.