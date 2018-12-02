New Bites in the Hamptons and on the North Fork This Winter

The East End dining scene is constantly evolving. From Ali to Taco Bout It and everything in between, here’s what’s fresh and sunny-side-up!

Chef Ali Katz doesn’t just have the cutest name in the biz, she has the cutest new eatery too! She supplies a number of wholesale customers across the North Fork, but you can get in on the goodies. In addition to fresh baked goods, check out her to-go savory foods, including jar salads, quiches, soups and snacks. Ali Katz Kitchen in Mattituck offers a wealth of goodies to stock your North Fork—or Hamptons—home. There are kitchen details and other smalls for hostesses, kids and pets, plus ornaments and holiday-themed gifts. Located at 55 Middle Road, the Kitchen is open from Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (they do take special orders that can be picked up during the week), right across the road from Mattituck’s Premium Wine Group (and next to Wendi’s Deli)…631-298-7694

The Clubhouse in East Hampton is all about fun and food. In addition the their 10-lane bowling alley, three indoor bocce courts, 18-hole mini golf, two pool tables and 40 arcade games, you’ll find pizzas, burgers, salads, drinks and cocktails and a late-night menu with little bites. The Clubhouse is open seven days a week. 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, ehitclubhouse.com

In September, Green Hill Kitchen took over the former Harborfront Deli on Front Street in Greenport. New American dishes created from local ingredients by Michelin-starred Austrian chef Wolfgang Ban have been wowing the locals. The open, two-storied space promises to become a real destination restaurant next season, after some off-season tweaking of the sound system. This lively corner eatery will continue to feature live music and two friendly bars. Partner Christoph Mueller owns the building, as well as two buildings across Front Street that house the restaurants Industry Standard and Deep Water Bar & Grille. Green Hill Kitchen is at 48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhill.kitchen

Hampton Gyro and Grill has opened at 252-1 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays! Yassou! Since September this fast casual has been offering authentic and affordable Greek standards as well as quick America bites. 631-856-4101, hamptongyro.com

New to the East End scene is private chef Emily Kessler, recently relocated from New York. An alumna of Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Aldea and The Cannibal, Kessler says, “I’m focused on cooking for clients who enjoy local, seasonal ingredients. My passion is supporting local farmers by elevating their incredible products through creative cooking techniques and world flavors.” Her company Emily Kessler Inc. is a medically collaborative private chef company that caters to people with special dietary needs, offering weekly meal prep, dinner parties and cooking classes. 917-969-1173, emilykessler.com

Kate’s Cheese Co. opened earlier this year. Taste cheeses paired with wine, beer and other goodies. Head to Front Street in Greenport, in a welcoming, rustic chic setting. 631-333-2722, katescheeseco.com

The Rogers Memorial Library Foundation is hard at work raising money for a Library Café to be built near the main entrance to the Library, which was completed in 2000. The Café will offer indoor and outdoor seating in order to serve as a meeting place for relaxation, pleasant conversations, networking and good food. No money will come from the Library’s Operating Budget—the Café will be funded entirely by donations from the community. The foundation has raised $200,000 towards the $425,000 goal. For more information about the Café, or to make a donation, please contact Liz Burns, RML Director, at 631-283-0774 ext. 501.

Mademoiselle Patisserie, which opened on North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue in May, promises that when “you enter our doors, you will feel like you were transported to a Parisian café” in view of the Eiffel Tower. In additional to all the traditional Parisienne goods, owner and baker Michelle Gillette Kelly offers a wide variety of specialties such as gluten-free, dairy-free, organic and naturally made items. 61 North Ocean Avenue, Patchogue, 631-627-8560, mademoiselleofpatchogue.com

North Fork Doughnut Company has been going strong since opening in June. Is there a better time of year than the holiday season to indulge in a doughnut? I can’t hear you, my mouth is so full. NoFoDoCo promises “None of the fake stuff here. We bake our doughnuts from scratch on premises daily using locally sourced ingredients from the North Fork’s finest.” 13175 Main Road, Mattituck, 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

The new Porco’s Country Deli and Pizza at 926 Noyack Road, outside Southampton, wants to please you and fulfill your deep-rooted pizza urges. Call 631-283-4900 for food and hit your doordash app for delivery.

Sag Pizza opened in August in the space formerly known as Conca D’Oro and serves Northern Italian, 12-inch fire wood pizzas, delicious pastas and soft-serve ice cream. Try the calamari fritti or meatball pomodoro as an appetizer. Sag Pizza also delivers locally. 103 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3167, sagpizza.com

Sag Harbor’s Sen remains as popular as ever. In this, its 25th year, Sen underwent a substantial expansion and, every weekend, it’s still packed with sushi fans! 631-725-1774, senrestuarant.com

SoBol Manorville is the newest in this rapidly expanding chain of outlets offering “acai bowls and beyond.” Sobol’s acai bowls contain fruits, granola, acai puree and a drizzle of honey on top. Sobol also serves green bowls, adding spinach and kale puree, as well as fruit smoothies. 496 County Road 111, Manorville, 631-953-2270, mysobol.com

Special Effects Salon on Main Street in Greenport opened their 49-seat SpecialTea House last summer to offer specialty teas and light bites Thursdays through Sundays. Relax, get beautiful, have a cup. 455 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-2265, specialeffectssalonandtea.com

From the owners of Boom Burger comes the colorful and fun Taco Bout It, which has opened behind Haiku Sushi in Riverhead. Chef Alejandro “Chicki” Ramirez has crafted a menu of tacos, tamales, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, chimichanga and more, along with thirst-quenching horchata. They also offer Sunday breakfast, which includes dishes like huevos rancheros, tex mex omelettes and chilaquiles. 40B East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-574-8787, tacoboutitny.com