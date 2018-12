Wally the Reading Dog spent the morning of December 15, 2018 in the children’s section of the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor. Part golden retriever and part chocolate Labrador retriever, Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to them read stories.

Children can pet Wally while they read or listen to a story being read. Be sure to visit their online calendar to see when Wally will be visiting again!