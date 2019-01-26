Artists & Galleries

Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Jane Kirkwood Unpacks ‘Francesca and the Deer’

The painting immediately prompted discussion about its meaning.

Artists & Galleries January 26, 2019
January 25, 2019 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Jane Kirkwood
January 25, 2019 Dan's Papers cover art (detail) by Jane Kirkwood

There’s a startling, eerie simplicity to this week’s cover art, “Francesca and the Deer.” The piece arrived at the Dan’s Papers offices and immediately prompted discussion of its meaning. Artist Jane Kirkwood’s answers to our questions are clear and precise while still suggesting an air of mystery, which only adds to the intriguing quality of the work.

Jane Kirkwood
Jane Kirkwood

Talk about the inspiration for this piece.
I wanted to depict a mystical encounter.

Where do you draw inspiration from in your art?
Usually, everyday things and surroundings.

Describe your style of art.
I work in the intersection where realism meets the dream. Ordinary beings and objects are, in a sense, sort of mythologized. My art is anchored in realism with an attempt to be transcendental in spirit.

Cabbage Field by Jane Kirkwood
“Cabbage Field” by Jane Kirkwood

How did you get started as an artist?
Just dabbling at first to unwind after a tough day on Madison Avenue—then got more serious. I studied at Art Student’s League and Long Island Academy of Fine Art.

How has living on Long Island impacted your work?
The beautiful East End light, nature and atmosphere is apparent in much of my work.

“Miranda at the Door” by Jane Kirkwood

Who are some artists whose work you admire?
A few artists whose work I admire are Alex Colville, Grant Wood and George Tucker.

“Francesca and the Deer” can also be seen at the William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport, and more of Kirkwood’s work is showcased at janekirkwood.com.

January 25, 2019 Dan's Papers cover art
January 25, 2019 Dan’s Papers cover art by Jane Kirkwood
