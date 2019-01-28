    Nancy Atlas & Friends

    Photos

    That’s a Wrap on the 2019 Nancy Atlas Fireside Sessions at Bay Street

    The Nancy Atlas Project, Danny Keane, Jonny Rosch and the Fireside Choir ended the series with a bang!

    Barbara Lassen

    Nancy Atlas & Friends closed out the 6th annual Fireside Sessions, presented by Dan’s Papers, at Bay Street Theater with a stellar performance. Guest performers Jonny Rosch, Danny Keane and the Fireside Choir joined the Nancy Atlas Project as they rocked the theater.

    See photos from the January 5 show, featuring musicians Henry Haid and George Cortez.

    See photos from the January 12 show, featuring violinist Randi Fishenfeld.

    See photos from the January 19 show, featuring musicians Gene Casey and Eugene Chrysler.

