Hamptons Event Highlights: January 10–13, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 10–13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Hampton Theatre Company Presents On Golden Pond

January 10–13, times vary

Ernest Thompson’s play, first produced Off-Off-Broadway in 1978, went on to a wildly successful Broadway run the following year. Critics praised it’s simplicity, beauty and laugh out loud humor. Thompson then adapted the script for film in 1981, winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay and two more Oscars for Best Lead Actor (Henry Fonda) and Actress (Katharine Hepburn).

The story focuses on Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are spending their 48th summer together at a lakeside cottage in Maine. Norman, now a gruff 80-year-old, is fighting heart palpitations and a failing memory, while his wife strives to keep his spirits up despite his unfortunate health. On Golden Pond runs at the Quogue Community Hall through January 27, with shows on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10–$30.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 1-866-811-4111, hamptontheatre.org

Gather Round the Table with Chef Rob Scott

January 12, 11:30 a.m.

Join Chef Rob as he demonstrates how to make two delectable recipes: Chicken Paprikash, served over buttered parsley noodles, and Amaretto Cocoa Dip, served with cookies for dipping. Registration by Friday is required. The cost of the class is $7.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

HIFF Now Showing: Shoplifters

January 12, 6 p.m.

Curated by the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF), the Now Showing series presents an incredible film about a dysfunctional band of outsiders living on the margins of Tokyo, united by a penchant for petty theft and playful grifting. When a member gets arrested, the group’s secrets are exposed and their loyalty is put to the test. Tickets are $15.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas

January 12, 8 p.m.

Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers present the second installment of the epic 2019 Fireside Sessions, featuring The Nancy Atlas Project and this week’s special guest, rock violin master Randi Fishenfeld, a fan favorite who, it’s been said, “can bow life into the dead.” It’s sure to be an unforgettable concert. Tickets are $35 while they last, so get yours now!

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Redman-Mueller-Robins Trio

January 13, 3 p.m.

Enjoy an intimate concert performed by a talented trio of musicians—Josh Redman on clarinet, Suzanne Mueller on cello and Claudine Robins on piano. They’ll perform romantic songs composed by Gershwin, Jobim, Piazzolla, Porter, Rachmaninoff and others. A reception with the trio follows. This event is free, but registration is encouraged.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org