Hamptons Event Highlights: January 3–8, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons over New Year’s weekend, January 3–8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas and Friends

January 5, 8 p.m.

Bay Street Theater and Dan’s Papers present the ultimate Hamptons winter concert experience. Get ready for the sixth annual Fireside Sessions! This series features the beloved East End band The Nancy Atlas Project performing alongside local legends, including Randi Fishenfeld, Gene Casey, Eugene Chrysler, Danny Kean and Jonny Rosch. Whatever the night’s theme—country, reggae or even funk—every electrifying show plays to a sold-out crowd. You can’t call yourself a true East Ender without having been to a Fireside Sessions concert.

With performances rocking Sag Harbor every Saturday at 8 p.m. throughout January, the epic series kicks off with piano man Henry Haid, best known for Broadway’s Billy Joel jukebox musical Movin’ Out, and saxophone master George Cortez. Tickets are $35, so grab yours before they’re long gone!

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

BIG ART.small canvas Closing Weekend

January 3–5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Back by popular demand, RJD Gallery’s second BIG ART.small canvas exhibition features a large collection of artworks consisting of dynamic compositions and vibrant narratives, each contained within a tiny canvas. Don’t miss this fun show—perfect for the beginner or seasoned art collector—on view through Saturday, January 5. Free admission.

RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-725-1161, rjdgallery.com

Film & Talk: Beuys

January 4, 6 p.m.

Thirty years after his death, Joseph Beuys is still widely considered one of the most influential artists of his generation, largely in part to his contributions to the Fluxus movement. Using previously untapped visual and audio sources, this documentary, co-presented by the Hamptons Doc Fest, gives an in-depth look at this visionary artist. Tickets $15, kids and students $5.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Songwriters Share Concert Series: Points East

January 4, 7:30 p.m.

The series’ first concert for a cause features father, son, daughter trio Points East performing acoustic folk-country covers and originals to benefit Maureen’s Haven, an outreach program dedicated to providing food and shelter to the East End’s homeless. The series continues on the first Friday of each month with new music benefitting a new charity. Tickets are $20, students and seniors $15.

Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 977 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-725-3938

Keep Calm and Color On

January 8, 4 p.m.

The holidays can be incredibly stressful and exhausting, so why not find a fun, new way to relax and de-stress? Join the Hampton Bays Public Library for a therapeutic hour of coloring and conversation. It’s not just for kids anymore! See the beautiful coloring book artwork designed just for adults and help bring it to colorful life. All materials will be provided. Free admission.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org