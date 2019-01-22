Dan's North ForkEventsPhotos
Photos of the Riverhead Farmers Market in January 2019
See who's selling what at this excellent local happening.
Each week, local artisans and food purveyors gather at the Riverhead Farmers Market (54 East Main Street) in Riverhead, to offer locally sourced and handcrafted items along with other treats. The indoor market keeps the typically spring and summer experience going year round every Saturday through April 27.
Have a look at who’s selling what at this excellent local happening!
Facebook Comments