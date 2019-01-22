Photos of the Riverhead Farmers Market in January 2019

    Peggie Ehlers of Nuna Knits with one of her Angora rabbits, Peaches

    Barbara Lassen
    Katie Jeran of Peck's of Maine

    Barbara Lassen
    Loretta Braun and Keith Pierpont of Pierpont Bloom Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Christine Rudkowski of Mecox Bay Dairy

    Barbara Lassen
    Jim Walsh of Green Door Woodworks with one of his custom crafted pieces

    Barbara Lassen
    Brittany Morlock of Martha Clara holds a bottle of Northville, a perfect red wine to enjoy by a nice cozy fire on a cold winter evening

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Polistena of Sang Lee Farms. Sang Lee Farms grows all year round and also offers organic prepared soups

    Barbara Lassen
    Noah, age 15, holds Peaches the Angora rabbit

    Barbara Lassen
    Riverhead Market offers a spacious area to shop, pick up your local favorite ingredients and enjoy sweet and savory treats

    Barbara Lassen
    Riverhead Farmers Market

    Barbara Lassen
    Tessa, age 5, Natalee, age 7, and Wren, age 6, with Peaches the Angora rabbit

    Barbara Lassen
    Cindy Young of Tend Coffee

    Barbara Lassen
    Gus Trastelis of Kalypso

    Barbara Lassen
    Peck's of Maine product

    Barbara Lassen
    Tea from Sweet Woodland Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Sweet Woodland Farm product

    Barbara Lassen
    Rachel Stephens of Sweet Woodland Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Jeffrey Medina of Goodale Farm

    Barbara Lassen
    Martha Clara wines

    Barbara Lassen
    Modern Primal Soap offers organic goats milk and vegan soaps, handcrafted with love on Long Island

    Barbara Lassen
    Owner of The Spice Cabinet, Jean Venezia, offers flavored salts, flavored rice, seasoning packets with recipe cards and more

    Barbara Lassen
    Owner of The Spice Cabinet, Jean Venezia, offers flavored salts, flavored rice, seasoning packets with recipe cards and more

    Barbara Lassen
    Owner of The Spice Cabinet, Jean Venezia, offers salt free herb and spice blends

    Barbara Lassen
    Howie "Pickle" Schwartz of The Perfect Pickle

    Barbara Lassen
    Lulu Bouvier of Lulu Knits

    Barbara Lassen
    Lulu Knits "DUDE" hat

    Barbara Lassen
    Lulu Bouvier of Lulu Knits designed and crafted each knitted piece she offers

    Barbara Lassen
    Rosemary Scheiber of Rosie's Country Bakeshop offers delicious treats such as old-fashioned coffee cakes and pecan pie bars

    Barbara Lassen
    Rosemary Scheiber of Rosie's Country Bakeshop offers delicious treats such as old-fashioned coffee cakes and pecan pie bars

    Barbara Lassen
    Rosemary Scheiber of Rosie's Country Bakeshop offers delicious treats such as old-fashioned coffee cakes and pecan pie bars

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Polistena of Sang Lee Farms. Sang Lee Farms grows all year round and also offers organic prepared soups

    Barbara Lassen
    Holly of Browder's Birds offers beautiful sweaters and other knitted pieces to keep you warm during the winter months

    Barbara Lassen
    Jim Walsh of Green Door Woodworks created each piece of this handcrafted game set

    Barbara Lassen
    Jim Walsh of Green Door Woodworks created each piece of this handcrafted game set

    Barbara Lassen
    Matt Zaffuto and owner of Homeslice Terry McGuire, offer frozen woodfire pizza and catering services with his custom trailer that holds a wood-fired pizza oven

    Barbara Lassen
    Homeslice Hamptons Wood-Fired Catering offers delicious pizza with toppings from local farms for you to enjoy any time

    Barbara Lassen
    Paul Slovak of Finn's offers 7-hour hot smoked fish dips

    Barbara Lassen
    Chef Robert Curreri of Roberts Bakestand offers sweet and savory treats such as delicious chocolate and pies

    Barbara Lassen
    Barbara Lassen

    Pastry Chef Bob Champey of Sweet Chef Pastry offers gluten free baked goods such as the very popular cinnamon buns

    Barbara Lassen
    Fresh milk and cheese from Goodale Farms

    Barbara Lassen
    Maryhaven Center of Hope offers various types of lettuce

    Barbara Lassen
    Modern Primal Soap Co. owner Carly McAllister is offering any furloughed government employee a free bar of soap during the shutdown

    Barbara Lassen
    Beautiful knitted hats and clothing by Lulu Knits

    Barbara Lassen
    Serenity Art Stones by Rosemary Scheiber, creating inspirational art on natural rocks collected on Long Island beaches

    Barbara Lassen
    Serenity Art Stones by Rosemary Scheiber

    Barbara Lassen
    Sang Lee Farms organic soup offerings

    Barbara Lassen
    Jeremy Dalton of Browder's Birds offers items such as pickled eggs, quiches, fresh eggs and more

    Barbara Lassen
    Dan's North ForkEventsPhotos

    Photos of the Riverhead Farmers Market in January 2019

    See who's selling what at this excellent local happening.

    Barbara Lassen

    Each week, local artisans and food purveyors gather at the Riverhead Farmers Market (54 East Main Street) in Riverhead, to offer locally sourced and handcrafted items along with other treats. The indoor market keeps the typically spring and summer experience going year round every Saturday through April 27.

    Have a look at who’s selling what at this excellent local happening!

