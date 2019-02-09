Mother-daughter fashion dream team Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley Cook have finally walked the catwalk together. On February 7, the iconic Hamptonite and her daughter graced the runway at Sagaponack homeowner Elie Tahari’s New York Fashion Week show.

For Brinkley, a modeling veteran since the ’70s, Mother’s Day came early this year as Page Six reports that this is, in fact, the first time the two have shared the catwalk together. The duo closed Tahari’s monumental 45th anniversary celebration. In the show, Sailor stunned in a black mini-dress with blue embellished sleeves and black thigh-high stiletto boots. Brinkley flaunted her signature blend of dramatic and classy in a green velvet blazer with matching pants and an embellished scarf with classic black booties to compliment the stunning green.

On February 7, Sailor posted an Instagram video and photo of the two passing each other on the catwalk with a sweet high-five. The post was captioned, “Thank you @elietahari for having me and my mama walk your runway today. Such an honor! And such a fun time !!

On February 8, Tahari posted an Instagram gif of he and Brinkley arm in arm captioned, “Elie Tahari with @christiebrinkley closing out our Fall 2019 runway show. Thank you for all your kind words about the show and the collection! We ♥ you.”

To commemorate his 45 years in the fashion industry, Tahari knew he wanted the Brinkleys to bring that extra special something to his celebratory show. The Iranian-Israeli designer stated, “The Elie Tahari brand has always been for every woman, and that is why I’m so excited about having Christie and Sailor walk in our show, because Christie is timeless, and Sailor represents the cool, on-the-go woman who also wears our clothes.” He continued, “It is important for me to make clothes for women of all types, inclusive of any age.” What better way to prove that sentiment than by sending a transcendent mother-daughter duo down the runway?