Get Fired Up: Grill Hampton Returns to East Hampton August 2

Grill Hampton is back on Aug. 2

Prepare to meat your match on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Grill Hampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, where sizzling grill masters battle it out over steak, burgers, and veggies — plus tunes and cocktails — letting you vote for the ultimate flame game! This year’s event is hosted by Chef Michael Symon.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host Grill Hampton at The Clubhouse in East Hampton this summer with a long list of great chefs. Great food, great people, and some serious fun,” said Chef Michael Symon. “This is my kind of party!”

This summer, guests will savor signature grill creations from top grill masters from across the NY Metro area. Summer is all about grilling and this event has curated the top grill masters into one evening of pit paradise. Guests join a celebrity panel of judges to vote for their favorite dish and one chef will be crowned Dan’s Top Grill Master at the end of the evening.

Master Purveyors is this year’s meat sponsor and will provide the meats for the competing chefs and be there to witness the crowning of the winner.

“We’re honored to be the official meat sponsor of Dan’s Grill Hampton this year,” Master Purveyors Vice President Harry Solasz said. “Our family has spent generations sourcing and providing the finest meats, and we’re thrilled to see some of the region’s most talented chefs bring them to life on the grill. It’s an exciting way to celebrate great food, craftsmanship, and community—and we can’t wait to see who takes home the title of Top Grill Master!”

Join to enjoy a full spread of grilled fare, from over 15 chefs offering their best grilled dishes, access to bars serving craft cocktails, beer, and wine, plus live music and DJ sets by DJ Theo.

“Wilmington Trust is proud to sponsor GrillHampton at Clubhouse Hamptons. It is the ultimate BBQ showdown filled with incredible bites and nonstop entertainment,” says Daniel C. Shaughnessy, Team Leader, Senior Wealth Advisor at Wilmington Trust. “This event is a high energy celebration of culinary creativity and community, and we’re thrilled to be part of a standout Hamptons tradition.”

The event features flowing cocktails, wines and unlimited tastings in THE LAWN. There are limited VIP Cabanas available which include VIP admission for up to 10 guests, private seating and a stocked bar.

“Hosting Grill Hampton is always a highlight of my year, and I couldn’t be more excited to return for another unforgettable night!,” Clubhouse Hamptons Entertainment Director Matt Rubenstein said. “This year, we’re turning up the heat on THE LAWN with top chefs, sizzling competition, and unbeatable energy. And when the grilling wraps, we’ll keep the party going with an epic after-party you won’t want to miss. It’s more than just great food — it’s an experience!”

Participating grill masters include Bobby Q’s, Chef Shawn Osbey, The Clubhouse Hamptons, East Hampton Schucker Company, Peter Ambrose, Fire & Smoke BBQ, Grace & Grit, Green Hill, Hamptons Catered Affairs, Insatiable Eats, Leonetta, Marc Bynum Concepts, Newlight Breadworks, Little Charli! Smok-Haus, Swizzled, and The Pike.

“We’re thrilled to be producing Dan’s Grill Hampton in its 14th year,” Dan’s Papers Events SVP Elizabeth Aloni said. “It’s always a fan favorite, and what makes it truly special is that everyone who attends gets to be part of crowning the Grill Master champion. The energy is always off the charts, and with an incredible lineup of Grill Masters, top-quality meat from Master Purveyors, and our amazing host Chef Michael Symon, this year promises to be a night to remember.”

The presenting sponsor is Wilmington Trust, the meat sponsor is Master Purveyors and additional sponsors include Adamas, Blue Moon, Bushmill’s Irish Whisky, Cantina Puitti, Corona Extra, Dobel Tequila, East 27 Creative, Fishers Island Lemonade, Long Island Ice & Fuel Corp., Manhattan Beer & Beverage Distributors, Miss Jessie’s, National Event Connection, Preferred Events, The Room, Suburban Propane, and San Pellegrino Ciao!

“We’re thrilled to be joining Grill Hampton for the first time this year,” Fishers Island Lemonade Field Brand Manager Brigid Wood said. “There’s no better pairing than summertime grilling and ice-cold spiked lemonade! As New England’s original canned cocktail, Fisher Island Lemonade is all about good times, great taste, and unforgettable experiences — and Grill Hampton checks every box. We can’t wait to raise a can with everyone on THE LAWN!”

Tickets include all food, drinks, and entertainment. For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com.