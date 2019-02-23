Dan’s Papers Cover Artist Scott Hewett Illuminates ‘Buoys’

Originally from Massachusetts, this week’s cover artist, Scott Hewett, moved to Sag Harbor in 1998. Hewett has also had an interesting and lucrative career as a footwear designer for some major brands.
What was the inspiration for “Buoys?”
I enjoy painting nautical objects—boats, buoys. The real inspiration for this piece was color. There were so many intricacies to deal with, especially light, shadow, color and texture. It was a challenging piece that I had fun working on.
How would you describe your art style?
Realistic, colorful and accurate.
How did you get involved in designing footwear?
I stumbled into the footwear business. I took a job as an internist at the children’s footwear company, Stride Rite. Three years later, I moved on to work for Reebok. I had the unique opportunity to design for the top athletes and entertainers in the world. To name a few: Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Shawn Kemp, Jay-Z and 50 Cent.
How has living on Long Island informed your work?
The light inspires me. There is something intriguing about the light’s glow, especially in the evening.
What are some of your favorite works of art—not by you—and why?
There are a number of works/artists that I like. Currently, I have been looking at contemporary artists George Condo and the late James Rosenquist. Both use a compelling palette.
See more of Scott Hewett’s work at hewettart.com. Hewett also show clients his work at his Noyac studio, by appointment.