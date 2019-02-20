Hamptons Event Highlights: February 21–23, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 21–23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

HarborFrost

February 23, 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

It’s cool! It’s hot! It’s the ninth annual winter wonderland in Sag Harbor, highlighting two extreme elements—fire and ice. The village-wide festivities include ice sculptures along Main Street and live ice carving demonstrations by Guinness World Record Holder of “World’s Fastest Ice Carver” Rich Daly, live music performances by Alfredo Merat and Jake Lear, fire juggling, face painting, a frosty plunge into the bay, a culinary stroll, a hot chocolate station and lots of indoor kids activities. There’s something for everyone! Spend the day shopping, dining and having fun in Sag Harbor, and don’t miss the incredible fireworks show over the water that concludes this epic event.

Long Wharf, 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Comedian Jackie Kashian

February 21, 8 p.m.

Kashian is a stellar comedienne whose recent I Am Not the Hero of This Story reached #1 comedy album on iTunes and Amazon. She’s in the 13th year of her podcast The Dork Forest, and co-hosts a second popular podcast called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Get ready to laugh ’til it hurts when she and opener Leah Bonnema perform. Tickets are $25.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Film & Performance: 4 Little Girls

February 23, 2 p.m.

The experimental program titled 4 Little Girls: Moving Portraits of the American Civil Rights Movement features a screening of Spike Lee’s film 4 Little Girls paired with a live performance of contemporary dance movements and spoken word to narrate the story of four African-American girls killed by the Ku Klux Klan in the 1960s. Tickets are $12.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

SAA 2019 Winter Show Reception

February 23, 5 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association (SAA) holds its first show of the 2019 season—the annual winter art show and sale at the Southampton Cultural Center. Nearly 40 East End artists will showcase masterful oils, watercolors, acrylics, mixed media works, sculptures and photography. The closing reception takes place on March 1. Free admission.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-7432, southamptonartists.org

Damn the Torpedoes: A Tribute to Tom Petty

February 23, 8 p.m.

Mesmerizing audiences since 2007, Damn the Torpedoes offer a complete Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert experience. Whether performing note-for-note renditions of the studio recordings or engaging the audience with actual live versions of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performances, fans can be assured that Damn the Torpedoes deliver the wow factor every time. Tickets $35.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org