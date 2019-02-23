Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Set Guinness World Record

Wolverine and Professor X are now officially the world record holders of Marvel—take that Avengers. On February 19, East Hampton’s Hugh Jackman and Hamptons visitor Sir Patrick Stewart were both awarded Guinness World Records certificates for longest career as a live action Marvel superhero.

Jackman was in London to open for the Brit Awards 2019 on February 20 and while in town he met for an interview on ITV’s This Morning. Completely oblivious to the shocking news, he engaged in some play-flirting with host Alison Hammond about their Valentine’s Day “date” last year and discussed his upcoming tour and love of performing on stage. The interview revealed that making it into the Guinness World Records has been a long-time dream of Jackman and his brother, Ralph. First, they went for most coins snatched off the elbow, but that proved too difficult for them. They then attempted longest Badminton game but Jackman fell asleep in the middle of it. See the video below.

Enter Craig Glenday, the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, who read years ago that this was a lifelong dream of Jackman’s and couldn’t wait to surprise him. Glenday presented Jackman with the certificate for longest career as a live action Marvel superhero for his 16 years and 228 days as Wolverine (longer if his appearance on the set of Avengers: Endgame amounts to anything).

Jackman became part of the mutant team in the 2000 movie X-Men alongside Stewart and bid farewell to their characters in the 2017 movie Logan. The two started and ended this journey together, therefore they share this honor together, so it’s only fitting that Stewart sent a video of himself holding his certificate congratulating his co-star. With his trademark gravitas, Stewart said, “Hi, Hugh my dear. I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records. Congratulations, my friend. There’s another thing to hang on your wall.”