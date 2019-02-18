‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Turns 5, Celebrates with Nonprofits

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon turned five years old on February 17, so Jimmy Fallon made the past week a celebration of good deeds, shining a spotlight on various charities and nonprofits, rather than on himself.

Before starting the charity spotlights, the Sagaponack resident kicked off the celebratory week on February 11 with comedian Adam Sandler. Sandler was one the show’s first-ever guests, and, considering the rapidly approaching Valentine’s Day, he wanted to celebrate Fallon with a tender gift: a romantic serenade dedicated to his “Jimmy Valentine.” The rendition of “My Funny Valentine” was as heartwarming as it was humorous.

In addition to admiring the haircut Fallon has had since middle school, Sandler sang a plea for the host to be his and “break up with Timberlake.” It’s unlikely Fallon will ever leave his best bro Justin Timberlake for anybody, but the way Sandler looked at him from the mic as he wished him “happy five years” must have at least made Fallon consider the possibility.

Fallon’s not the only one celebrating an anniversary on February 11. His good friend Big Bird came on the show to celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary and discuss the non-profit Sesame Workshop. Big Bird, who generously staying up past his bedtime for the show, told Fallon that he’s remained six years old since Sesame Street began, and for the show’s 50th, he and Nina (portrayed by Suki Lopez) will make a country-wide trip and host community events. The two congratulated each other on their respective anniversaries and then Big Bird tore off one of his feathers to give to Fallon for good luck. Touched, the host announced he will keep it taped under his desk.

On February 12, Fallon was visited by Blake Mycoskie, the founder of TOMS Shoes to discuss the company’s new initiative End Gun Violence Together. It was started three months ago, when a shooting happened near Mycoskie’s home. He decided to utilize his website to allow U.S. citizens to send postcards to their representatives urging them to pass universal background checks for gun purchases. As a testament to Fallon’s influence, he sent the first postcard on the show three months ago, and since then 750,000 Americans have followed suit.

February 13 was dedicated to former football star Tim Tebow, who was recently engaged to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Tebow talked about his proposal and made Fallon promise that when he plays his first home game for the New York Mets, he’ll be there cheering him on. Fallon declared, “Of course I’ll be there!… I’m always rooting for you.” Tebow went on to explain Night to Shine, which is a world-wide prom for people with special needs. A week of anniversaries to be sure, as this was the fifth year they’ve hosted it.

“Cookies” was the keyword on Valentine’s Day, when Fallon had Girl Scouts of Greater New York Troop 6000 on the show. Troop 6000 was formed in a homeless shelter and is the first troop designed to serve girls in homeless shelters. The money they earn from selling Girl Scout cookies goes toward teaching these girls skills such as coding and robotics. Fallon surprised them by buying cookies for everyone in the audience.

On February 15, Fallon brought back a Tonight Show regular, Robert Irwin, along with his mother Terri and sister Bindi. Bindi pointed out that it’s been two years since Robert first came on the show. Fallon then showed an uncanny side-by-side photo comparison of him and Robert holding a snake next to a photo of Robert’s late father Steve Irwin with then-host Jay Leno holding a snake. The family talked about their organization Wildlife Warriors’ efforts to change the perspective on conservation, stop the poaching of crocodile eggs and treat over 82,000 animals at their hospital in the Australian Zoo.

Be sure to catch The Tonight Show on February 18 to see Fallon discuss the good work being done at the SeriousFun Children’s Network.