Amy Hempel & Julia Slavin to Read Short Stories at April 3 Writers Speak

Following the well-attended Writers Speak Wednesdays session led by poet Gary J. Whitehead, Stony Brook Southampton’s spring series of free author talks and readings continues with short story writers Amy Hempel and Julia Slavin on April 3.

Hempel’s recently published Sing It: Stories contains fifteen short tales of compassionate characters longing to make meaningful connections in a often unforgiving world. She has also penned four other collections, including Reasons to Live, At the Gates of the Animal Kingdom, Tumble Home and The Dog of the Marriage. The New York Times named The Collected Stories of Amy Hempel one of the Ten Best Books of 2006.

A 2017 inductee to the American Academy of Arts and Letters, Hempel is also a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a Guggenheim Fellow, a member of the Stony Brook Southampton MFA in Creative Writing faculty and a founding board member of the Deja Foundation, which offers direct assistance to dogs rescued from high-kill shelters in an effort to empower small rescue organizations to support sustainable adoptions. She is the recipient of the Hobson Award, a USA Fellowship grant, the Rea Award for the Short Story, the PEN/Malamud Award for Short Fiction,and the John William Corrington Award for Literary Excellence from Centenary College.

Slavin is the author of the New York Times Notable Book The Woman Who Cut Off Her Leg at the Maidstone Club and Other Stories. Other books include the novel Carnivore Diet, touted as saucily hallucinatory, and a new collection titled Stories for Squatters. Her work has appeared in Gargoyle Magazine and Tin House, and she is the winner of the 2000 Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. with an opening wine reception where guests can enjoy light bites and talk amongst themselves before Hempel and Slavin begin reading from their latest works at 7 p.m. A Q&A and book signing follow the readings. The evening takes place in Duke Lecture Hall on the first floor of Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton, 39 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton.

Additional programs scheduled for the spring Writers Speak series include: poets Kyla Marshell and Shane McCrae on April 10, authors Sharon Dolin and Chloe Caldwell on April 24 and a showcase of readings by MFA students on May 1.

For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/mfa.