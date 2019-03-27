Hamptons Event Highlights: March 29–31, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, March 29–31, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks in Concert

March 30, 8 p.m.

Get ready to rock! Long Island’s beloved rockabilly group Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks returns to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center for an unforgettable evening of foot-stomping rock, swing, twang and roots music.

Known for having a voice reminiscent of Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley, Casey will perform original and classic roots Americana alongside bandmates Paul Scher (saxophone), Pete Crugnale (bass) and Chris Ripley (drums). They’ll be joined by special guests Tricia Scotti (vocals/guitar), Andy Burton (piano/organ), Brian Sears (saxophone) and Joe Breen (vocals). If you’re looking for an unbeatable night of great music, look no further. Tickets are $30.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Ladles of Love Fundraiser

March 29, 7 p.m.

With a goal to raise $40,000 for the East Hampton and Amagansett food pantries, the Stephen Talkhouse hosts an incredible night featuring dinner, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and live music by Jay Schneiderman and Friends, Peter Van Scoyoc’s Supe du Jour, Mamalee Rose, Lynn Blue Band, Jettykoon, OCDC, Taylor Barton, G.E. Smith, Bastards of Boom and Bobbi Terzi. Tickets are $35.

Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-324-2300, easthamptonfoodpantry.org

Montauk Seal Walk

March 30, 10 a.m.; March 31, 11 a.m.

This is the last weekend to join a New York State Park naturalist for a leisurely three-mile beach walk to an area in Montauk where several types of seals, winter birds and marine geology can be observed. All participants should meet at the concession stand 10 minutes before start time, equipped with binoculars, water and hiking shoes. Registration is $4 and must be made over the phone prior to the day of the event.

Montauk Point State Park, 2000 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000 ext. 200, parks.ny.gov

The Life & Gardens of Beatrix Farrand

March 30, 3:30 p.m.

The Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons hosts a film screening that focuses on Beatrix Farrand, a well-known landscape designer who created over 200 plans for public gardens and private homes during her 50-year career, including the Peggy Rockefeller Rose Garden at the New York Botanical Garden. A talk with filmmaker Karyl Evans follows. Tickets $10.

LTV Studios 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-537-2223, hahgarden.org

In the Pink Fundraiser

March 30, 6:30 p.m.

Dance, eat, drink and bid at a magnificent benefit for the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Ellen’s Well. The event features chef tastings, an open bar, auctions conducted by award-winning comedienne Angela LaGreca and live music by the HooDoo Loungers. General admission tickets are $100, VIP tickets $250.

230 Elm Productions 230 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-726-6078, ellenhermanson.org