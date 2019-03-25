    Office Assistant Jamie Carrillo and Event Coordinator Alice Nicolai

    Office Assistant Jamie Carrillo and Event Coordinator Alice Nicolai

    Danny Zuleta, Kristen Hanna and Panchita Wade

    Danny Zuleta, Kristen Hanna and Panchita Wade

    Volunteer Maureen Veprek ladling soup donated by Tillie's at Gurney's Montauk Resort

    Volunteer Maureen Veprek ladling soup donated by Tillie's at Gurney's Montauk Resort

    Pat Gilchrest, Kathy Pare, Chris Pare, Gwen Bokine

    Pat Gilchrest, Kathy Pare, Chris Pare, Gwen Bokine

    Bill Wagner

    Bill Wagner

    Mike and Colleen Nasti, owners of TAUK @ Trails End with friends

    Mike and Colleen Nasti, owners of TAUK @ Trails End with friends

    The Magic School Bus of Manorvlle

    The Magic School Bus of Manorvlle

    Cathy Kelleher, George VanSchenck, Maria Kelleher, Rich Kelleher, Richie Kelleher

    Cathy Kelleher, George VanSchenck, Maria Kelleher, Rich Kelleher, Richie Kelleher

    David Brand, Therese Jermain, Lou Ann Brand

    David Brand, Therese Jermain, Lou Ann Brand

    Dan O'Brien with Diva

    Dan O'Brien with Diva

    The Testa Family

    The Testa Family

    Tracy Schmidt and Donna Doner

    Tracy Schmidt and Donna Doner

    ESM Sharks out at Montauk

    ESM Sharks out at Montauk

    Ryder age 3, Logan age 5

    Ryder age 3, Logan age 5

    Alexa age 5

    Alexa age 5

    Here comes the 2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    Here comes the 2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    2019 Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan

    2019 Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan

    Montauk Friends of Erin

    Montauk Friends of Erin

    The crowd reaching for candy and beads

    The crowd reaching for candy and beads

    2019 Montauk Parade marchers

    2019 Montauk Parade marchers

    Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming

    Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming

    EH Town Justice Steven Tekulsky

    EH Town Justice Steven Tekulsky

    Kim Bell and Silvio Ennella

    Kim Bell and Silvio Ennella

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    Throwing candy from the fire truck

    Throwing candy from the fire truck

    2019 Montauk parade marchers

    2019 Montauk parade marchers

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    The Candied Anchor

    The Candied Anchor

    Miss New York Princess

    Miss New York Princess

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float

    2019 Montauk parade float

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    Kids enjoying the 2019 Montauk parade

    Kids enjoying the 2019 Montauk parade

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade marcher

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    DJ Twilo

    DJ Twilo

    BNB Bank

    BNB Bank

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    Little Elvis at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Little Elvis at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Elvises at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Elvises at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    2019 Montauk parade float riders

    Elvises at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Elvises at the 2019 Montauk parade

    Nancy Atlas

    Nancy Atlas

    The crowd enjoying the 2019 Montauk parade

    The crowd enjoying the 2019 Montauk parade

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    2019 Montauk parade float rider

    Westhampton Beach Fire Department

    Westhampton Beach Fire Department

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick's Day Parade

    The reviewing stand at the Montauk Friends of Erin 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade

    The reviewing stand at the Montauk Friends of Erin 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade

    EH Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, Suffolk COunty Legislator Bridget Fleming, EH Town Justice Steven Tekulsky

    EH Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, Suffolk COunty Legislator Bridget Fleming, EH Town Justice Steven Tekulsky

    Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan and friends

    Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan and friends
    2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    Photos from the 57th annual celebration of Ireland and The End.

    The Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan, ESQ led the festive parade, which included other well-known locals such as Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame Performer Nancy Atlas and East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. The Montauk Chamber of Commerce ladled out hot soup donated by local restaurants for sale in parade commemorative mugs.

