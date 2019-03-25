Photos
2019 Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Photos from the 57th annual celebration of Ireland and The End.
The Montauk Friends of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Grand Marshal Gordon Ryan, ESQ led the festive parade, which included other well-known locals such as Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Fame Performer Nancy Atlas and East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. The Montauk Chamber of Commerce ladled out hot soup donated by local restaurants for sale in parade commemorative mugs.
