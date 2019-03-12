Project MOST’s 10th Annual Empty Bowls Event in Amagansett

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Project MOST held the 10th annual Empty Bowls event in Amagansett. Volunteers served many different kinds of delectable soups made by over 30 chefs from local restaurants. Dreesen’s Catering provided delicious doughnuts, and Carrissa’s Bakery donated a 10th anniversary cake. Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor was awarded his second Empty Bowl Award for his continued support of local education.