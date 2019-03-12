    Empty Bowls volunteers serving soup

    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    Dreensen’s Catering doughnuts

    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    The Edwards Family

    Hailey Burling
    Mike Rusinsky providing live music

    Hailey Burling
    Carrissa’s Bakery donated a cake for the Empty Bowls 10th anniversary

    Hailey Burling
    Tana Pacheco, Aleksei age 2 and Greg Darvin

    Hailey Burling
    Lauralee Best, Grace age 9, Gavin age 7 and Eric Best

    Hailey Burling
    Joe Brondo and Ivy age 3

    Hailey Burling
    Gay Bamberger, Ron Tuttle, Joyce Tuttle, Arlene Bujese and Marcel Bally

    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    Hailey Burling
    10th annual Empty Bowls

    Hailey Burling
    Project Most Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor

    Hailey Burling
    Project Most Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor giving Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen the Empty Bowl Award

    Hailey Burling
    Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen receiving the Empty Bowl Award

    Hailey Burling
    Wellness Foundation discussing their important mission

    Hailey Burling
    Children cutting Carissa’s 10th anniversary cake

    Hailey Burling
    Photos

    Project MOST’s 10th Annual Empty Bowls Event in Amagansett

    Check out our photos of the event's many soups, sweets and smiling faces.

    Hailey Burling

    On Sunday, March 10, 2019, Project MOST held the 10th annual Empty Bowls event in Amagansett. Volunteers served many different kinds of delectable soups made by over 30 chefs from local restaurants. Dreesen’s Catering provided delicious doughnuts, and Carrissa’s Bakery donated a 10th anniversary cake. Chef Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor was awarded his second Empty Bowl Award for his continued support of local education.

