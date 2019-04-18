North Fork Event Highlights: Easter Weekend 2019

Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

Photo: Elena Efimova/123RF

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Easter weekend, March 18–21, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago
Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Rock out to the music of Chicago—the band, not the musical—with Beginnings at Suffolk Theater. Members of the band have sung alongside Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, John Entwistle and many others. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

“Comfort Zone” by Mike Solomon, Image: Courtesy VSOP Projects

On the Grid Exhibition
April 18–21, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents On the Grid, an exhibition curated by East Hampton artist Scott Bluedorn. As a formal device, the grid defines and divides space, serving as a framework for which a given subject might be expressed. Participating artists include Sabra Moon Elliot, Darlene Charneco, Bastienne Schmidt, Christine Sciulli, Mike Solomon, Colin Goldberg, Drew Shiflett, Patience Pollock, Daniel Sullivan, Robert Otto Epstein, Ryan DaWalt and Josh Cohen. On view through May 19.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Dried lavender flowers with a bottle of essential oil
Image: Svetlana Kolpakova/123RF

Customized Body Misters Workshop

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.

Herbalist and Shelter Islander Holly Cronin will show you how to make your own customized body misters using essential oils and plants such as rosa rugosa and lavender.  Find out how to use plants to enhance your health. Registration is $10.

Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org
Peconic Land Trust Birdhouse Workshop, Photo: Courtesy PLT
Peconic Land Trust Birdhouse Workshop, Photo: Courtesy PLT

Build a Birdhouse Workshop
Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m.

Bring the family to the Peconic Land Trust’s agricultural center for a fun-filled afternoon creating nesting boxes for our feathered friends. Guided by carpenter Brian Kennedy of Fixhampton, you will assemble a birdhouse from pre-cut materials and learn more about ways to attract songbirds to your backyard. Registration is $10. Rain or shine.

Agricultural Center at Charnews Farms, 3005 Youngs Avenue, Southold. 631-283-3195,
peconiclandtrust.org

Flowers frame on white wooden background. Top view with copy space
Image: Svetlana Kolpakova/123RF

Oh, Sweet Spring! Exhibition
March 18–20, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Richard Doctorow curates a new exhibit that celebrates the coming of spring with a visual and audio cornucopia of music, paintings, pottery, textiles, clothing, feathered hats, floral arrangements and sculptures from Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s collection. Free admission.

Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

