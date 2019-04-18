North Fork Event Highlights: Easter Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Easter weekend, March 18–21, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m.

Rock out to the music of Chicago—the band, not the musical—with Beginnings at Suffolk Theater. Members of the band have sung alongside Aretha Franklin, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, John Entwistle and many others. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

On the Grid Exhibition

April 18–21, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents On the Grid, an exhibition curated by East Hampton artist Scott Bluedorn. As a formal device, the grid defines and divides space, serving as a framework for which a given subject might be expressed. Participating artists include Sabra Moon Elliot, Darlene Charneco, Bastienne Schmidt, Christine Sciulli, Mike Solomon, Colin Goldberg, Drew Shiflett, Patience Pollock, Daniel Sullivan, Robert Otto Epstein, Ryan DaWalt and Josh Cohen. On view through May 19.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Customized Body Misters Workshop

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. Herbalist and Shelter Islander Holly Cronin will show you how to make your own customized body misters using essential oils and plants such as rosa rugosa and lavender. Find out how to use plants to enhance your health. Registration is $10. Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org