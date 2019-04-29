Southampton Hospital’s Phillips Family Cancer Center Ribbon-Cutting Photos

    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Robert S. Chaloner giving the welcoming address

    Barbara Lassen
    Robert S. Chaloner giving the welcoming address

    Atri Bhalla & President of Southampton Hospital Foundation Steven Bernstein

    Barbara Lassen
    Atri Bhalla & President of Southampton Hospital Foundation Steven Bernstein

    Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, Southampton Village Mayor Michael Irving, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Barbara Lassen
    Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier, Southampton Village Mayor Michael Irving, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman

    Sara and Russell Blue

    Barbara Lassen
    Sara and Russell Blue

    Amanda Star Frazer, Julie Ratner, Sara Blue, Jan Rose

    Barbara Lassen
    Amanda Star Frazer, Julie Ratner, Sara Blue, Jan Rose

    Kenneth Wright, Robert S. Chaloner

    Barbara Lassen
    Kenneth Wright, Robert S. Chaloner

    Kenneth Wright, Blaze Makoid, Susan Boscarino, Meghen Wright

    Barbara Lassen
    Kenneth Wright, Blaze Makoid, Susan Boscarino, Meghen Wright

    NYS Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier

    Barbara Lassen
    NYS Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. and Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier

    James MacGregor

    Barbara Lassen
    James MacGregor

    Michele Passarella, Vicki Durand of Coalition for Women's Cancer

    Barbara Lassen
    Michele Passarella, Vicki Durand of Coalition for Women's Cancer

    Jack Wasserman, Jodi Wasserman, Dr. Samuel Ryu

    Barbara Lassen
    Jack Wasserman, Jodi Wasserman, Dr. Samuel Ryu

    Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Cutting the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Cutting the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Cutting the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Cutting the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Andrew Phillips cuts the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrew Phillips cuts the red ribbon at the Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Tara Cooley and Andrew Phillips

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Cooley and Andrew Phillips

    Dr. Samuel Ryu & Dr. Ramin Parsey

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. Samuel Ryu & Dr. Ramin Parsey

    Fred W. Thiele Jr., John Bouvier, Jay Schneiderman, Barbara Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Robert S. Chaloner

    Barbara Lassen
    Fred W. Thiele Jr., John Bouvier, Jay Schneiderman, Barbara Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Robert S. Chaloner

    Anne Walsh-Feeks, Carol Gomes, Dr. Ramin Parsey

    Barbara Lassen
    Anne Walsh-Feeks, Carol Gomes, Dr. Ramin Parsey

    Register Nurse Jaime Reusch, Dr. Bill Discipio, Registered Nurse Laura Davis, Registered Nurse Eileen Schulman

    Barbara Lassen
    Register Nurse Jaime Reusch, Dr. Bill Discipio, Registered Nurse Laura Davis, Registered Nurse Eileen Schulman

    Dr. Fredric Weinbaum, Dr. Reuven Pasternak, Robert Chaloner

    Barbara Lassen
    Dr. Fredric Weinbaum, Dr. Reuven Pasternak, Robert Chaloner

    Hampton Coffee Company's Edythe Collins and Sneha Vaghela

    Barbara Lassen
    Hampton Coffee Company's Edythe Collins and Sneha Vaghela

    Ellen Hermanson Foundation's John D'Orazio & Julie Rattner, Jeffrey Broderson

    Barbara Lassen
    Ellen Hermanson Foundation's John D'Orazio & Julie Rattner, Jeffrey Broderson

    Attendees taking a tour of the facility

    Barbara Lassen
    Attendees taking a tour of the facility

    Beautiful natural light and open-space interior view

    Barbara Lassen
    Beautiful natural light and open-space interior view

    Multi-purpose conference room and yoga space

    Barbara Lassen
    Multi-purpose conference room and yoga space

    Gifts bags, compliments of Hampton Coffee Company

    Barbara Lassen
    Gifts bags, compliments of Hampton Coffee Company

    Handmade quilts add color and comfort to the treatment area

    Barbara Lassen
    Handmade quilts add color and comfort to the treatment area

    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center

    Barbara Lassen
    Stony Brook Medicine's Phillips Family Cancer Center
    Photos

    Southampton Hospital’s Phillips Family Cancer Center Ribbon-Cutting Photos

    The new facility is changing cancer care on the East End.

    Barbara Lassen

    Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the Southampton Hospital Association hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Phillips Family Cancer Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019. After the ceremony, attendees were invited to tour the beautiful facility.

    To learn more about the Phillips Family Cancer Center, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

    Show More

    Related Articles

    Joseph enjoys a day at Peeps & Paws
    257

    Peeps & Paws: Photos of Easter Fun at Southampton Animal Shelter

    Jen Wisner, Johnny Santana, Monique Wisniewski, Mark Masone and Stan Glinka
    297

    Photos: The Parrish Art Museum’s Spring Fling 2019

    Kevin Miller, Bonit Miller
    245

    Ninth Annual Art Groove at Ashawagh Hall in Photos

    Cancer survivors group photo
    374

    North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala in Photos