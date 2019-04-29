Photos
Southampton Hospital’s Phillips Family Cancer Center Ribbon-Cutting Photos
The new facility is changing cancer care on the East End.
Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the Southampton Hospital Association hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Phillips Family Cancer Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019. After the ceremony, attendees were invited to tour the beautiful facility.
To learn more about the Phillips Family Cancer Center, visit southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.