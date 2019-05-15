Hamptons Farms in East Quogue is invested in sustainability, which is why Executive Sous Chef Jesus Ramirez uses sourced ingredients from local farms. Meet Ramirez at Dan’s Rosé Soirée on Sunday, May 26.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Getting excited about the increase in business, the weather, fresh produce, seasonal vegetables, the tastes and smells of spring and summer.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My parents and best friend, since I am all about family and friends. Paella would be the dish of choice since it’s one dish that includes such an amazing complement of ingredients to one another.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Sushi is my favorite dish to prepare, specifically sashimi—the feeling of fresh, raw fish…being able to feel the texture and deliver an amazing product. I enjoy playing with the presentation and a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to pair. I do enjoy sushi myself, but not as much as I enjoy preparing it!

Who do you admire in the food world?

Chef Roody Harris who mentored me. He was such a patient chef and an amazing teacher.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Korean BBQ is so big in the city. The food is very fresh and healthy, and there is nowhere to experience this on the East End.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I really enjoy reading, especially about food and trends. Biking throughout the North Fork and visiting farms is what I mostly do during my off time.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

There was a couple who had heard amazing reviews of the restaurant and were dining for the first time. They ordered one of everything on the menu, took a few bites and had everything wrapped up to go. They had so much fun and it was a huge compliment to the entire team.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Any sort of shellfish prepared with lots of spice. Spicy tartare, firecracker shrimp, mussels in fra diavolo sauce, spicy crab cake.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Foie gras is my go-to delicacy. It’s a treat that I enjoy on a warm day with a glass of wine while soaking up the sun.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I have a unique technique for chopping vegetables. I prepare them very thin, Asian-style, using the diagonal slicing technique and roll cutting. A very sharp cleaver is used. I love the way they are presented.

If you were not in the food business, what would you be doing?

I am intrigued by law. I would be an attorney by day and DJ by night.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

The growth of the North Fork, specifically Greenport, over the last few years. It used to be so underdeveloped, and it just continues to grow more and more each year.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. make a toast to summer on the East End.

Wishing everyone a safe and warm summer with friends and family. Get out and enjoy the amazing experiences the East End has to offer.

For more information on Hamptons Farms, visit hamptonsfarms.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.