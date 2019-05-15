Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: Sameer Mohan of Saaz

Sameer Mohan opened Saaz in Southampton in 2014, and the restaurant has garnered a following for its authentic Indian cuisine and all-you-can-eat lunch buffet. Try some of Saaz’s specialties at Dan’s Rosé Soirée on Sunday, May 26 and Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 20.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Delish and fun!

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Dad, wife, brother…whatever the family is cooking.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Lamb shanks or aloo gobi (potatoes and cauliflower).

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work smart and do what you enjoy.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Family.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Manhattan.

What talent would you most like to have?

I’m happy with what I have!

What’s your comfort food and why?

Yellow lentils and roti bread…simple and delicious.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

To India—street food and happiness in small things.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Pork belly at a restaurant in India.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My kids.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

IT.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Here’s to a beautiful life. Cheers!

