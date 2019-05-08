Dan’s Taste of Summer Countdown: The Clubhouse Chef Brian Schlitt

Brian Schlitt, executive chef of The Clubhouse in East Hampton, is responsible for the fun spot’s extensive menu. Meet Schlitt this summer at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, Taste of Two Forks and MonTaco.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer:”

Local produce.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My wife, Peggy, my daughter, Victoria and our soon-to-be-born daughter, due in August. The meal would be local lobster tails, corn, roasted fingerling potatoes and strained peas.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

I don’t have a favorite dish to prepare, but I do enjoy whole grilled fish. And yes, I enjoy eating it as much as I do preparing it!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Spending more to support local farmers will always be worth it.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident:

Oh, I’m not sure I can share that…

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Kale-infused vodka.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Jet skiing, taking the plane to Block Island, fishing.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

Three people split a steak once, but they all wanted it a different temperature. They said if I didn’t cut it up and cook it the way they wanted they would send it back, one section at a time. It was a disaster. Welcome to the Hamptons.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Beef and mashed potatoes, because it’s what I ate as a kid. Every other day, my dad would make a roast beef and mashed potatoes.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Marrying Peggy.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

My wife and I recently went to Disney World. We went to Morimoto in Disney Springs and I was inspired by the flavors and how they blend.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

My wedding cake on my wedding day, made by pastry chef Rachel Flatley.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I put my pants on one leg at a time, right leg first.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

High school wrestling coach.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

The amount of restaurants that have come about over the years. It used to be a much smaller pool, now there’s a dozen on each street.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Roast beef and mashed potatoes.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

To sunshine, beach days, and not seeing the outside of my kitchen until mid-September.

For more on The Clubhouse, visit ehitclubhouse.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteofSummer.com.