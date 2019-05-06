Hamptonites Rachael Ray, Kelly Ripa and More Win 2019 Daytime Emmys

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on Sunday, May 5, and several East Enders took home wins. The ceremony, which was streamed online this year rather than broadcast on television, honors daytime soap operas, talk shows and a variety of other programming. The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood and Extra’s Mario Lopez hosted this year’s awards.

Southampton resident Kelly Ripa, along with co-host Ryan Seacrest, won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for their work on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on ABC. Ripa, who got her start in show business as Hayley Vaughan on defunct soap All My Children, has hosted Live! Since 2001. Seacrest joined her as co-host in 2017 after the surprise exit of East End regular Michael Strahan.

The award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host went to Hamptons regulars Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb for the Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda on NBC. Kotb recently announced the adoption of her second child, Hope Catherine. She adopted her first daughter, Haley Joy, in 2017.

Food guru and Southamptonite Rachael Ray won the award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show for her eponymous ABC series. Ray also honored Chef Jacques Pepin with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts Awards on Friday, May 3.

The Young and the Restless was the big soap winner of the evening. The CBS series, which has been on the air since 1973, took home the night’s big honor, Outstanding Drama Series, as well as awards for Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.