Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Go Behind the Scenes of Oscars 2019

On Monday, February 25, Southampton resident Kelly Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest gave the ultimate Oscar recap and behind-the-scenes look at the illustrious 91st Academy Awards. The show took place on the very Dolby Theater stage where the Oscars took place the night before.

The seven-part Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show began with a parody trailer of Oscar winner Lady Gaga’s movie, A Star Is Born with Seacrest and Ripa playing the parts of Bradley Cooper and Gaga. They then played a clip of Queen featuring Adam Lambert opening the award ceremony with a fist-pumping rendition of “We Will Rock You.” Ripa pointed out that you could tell who in the audience was nominated and who was a guest based on how nervous and stiff their dancing was. The next clip highlighted Gaga and Cooper’s intimate performance of “Shallow.”

The recap continued with a behind the scenes look at how Seacrest prepares for interviewing the big stars on the red carpet, showing clips of the celebrities he welcomed, including Regina King, Glenn Close, Trevor Noah, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Spike Lee, Awkwafina, Water Mill couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and, finally, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos. See the slideshow he posted to Instagram below.

Next, they showed a selection of Ripa’s backstage interviews. With Tina Fey and tiny bottles of liquor by her side, she interviewed King after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. King said she had received an email with a quote from Amy Poehler before the show, and seeing Poehler appear onstage to announce the winner seemed like a sign that she would win. Ripa also met with Jason Momoa, Melissa McCarthy, Brian Tyree Henry, Mahershala Ali, Tyler Perry, Michael Keaton, Pharrell Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael B. Jordan.

The after show aired Ripa’s full interview with Rami Malek after he received his first Oscar for Best Actor for portraying the late Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Ripa told him that the cameras found his mom in the audience after he thanked her in his speech, which prompted Malek to tell a very personal story of his mother, an Egyptian immigrant, taking three buses to get to work everyday, while pregnant with him and his twin brother Sami Malek, to ensure that they could live a better life than she had.

Next, Bebe Rexha came to the after show to debut her latest song, “Last Hurrah.” The show ended with the hosts giving away a ten-day trip to Scotland, England and Wales to one lucky audience member. Part one of the Oscar After Show is featured at the top of the page. Visit kellyandryan.com to see parts two through seven.

In other East End Oscars news, Water Mill’s Madonna hosted her annual Oscars party after the Academy Awards. Regular guests of the popular event, held at the Los Angeles home of Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, include Oprah, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson. Meanwhile, East Hampton’s Jay-Z and Beyoncé reportedly held their second annual Oscars bash inside the parking garage of LA’s famed Chateau Marmont Hotel.