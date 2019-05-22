Keepin’ It Fresh This Summer at East End Farmers Markets

The Hamptons and North Fork provide more food and wine offerings than just five-star restaurants and award-winning wineries—come summertime, they also feature several farmers markets bursting with local flavors. Taste freshly harvested blueberries, carrots, scallions, rhubarb, radishes, mint, potatoes, beets and so much more.
With the closing of the East Hampton Evening, Hampton Bays and Hayground School markets; Amber Waves Farm’s purchase of the Amagansett market; and the 2019 debut of Good Ground Farmers Market, the East End’s lineup has seen quite a bit of change the past few years, but this summer is looking more fresh than ever!
Hamptons
Amber Waves Farm Market
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Mon–Wed; 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Thu–Fri from May–November
Who: amberwavesfarm.org
East Hampton Farmers Market
Where: Nick & Toni’s, 136 North Main Street, East Hampton
When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Fridays through August 30
Who: facebook.com/easthamptonfarmersmrkt
Flanders Farm Fresh Food Market
Where: Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders
When: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from July 6–October 19
Who: facebook.com/flandersfarmfreshfoodmarket
Good Ground Farmers Market
New This Year!
Where: Across from the Hampton Bays Fire Department, 84 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
When: 3–7 p.m. on Thursdays from May 23–August 29
Who: eciny.org/good-ground-farmers-market
Montauk Farmers Market
Where: Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thursdays from June 13–September 20, then on Fridays through October 4
Who: montaukchamber.com
Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May–October
Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket
Southampton Farmers Market
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sundays from May 26–October 13
Who: southamptonchamber.com
Springs Farmers Market
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 80 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 25–August 31
Who: facebook.com/springsfarmersmarket
WHB Farmers Market
Where: Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 18–Fall
Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket
North Fork
Bayview Farms & Market
Where: Bayview Farms, 891 Main Road, Aquebogue
When: 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. daily from April 20–December 24
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Greenport Farmers Market
Where: Old Icehouse, 414 First Street, Greenport
When: 3–7 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 24–October 26
Who: greenportfarmersmarket.com
Havens Farmers Market
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: 9 a.m.–noon on Saturdays from May 25–August 31
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org
Sound Shore Farms & Market
Where: Sound Shore Farms, 5629 Sound Avenue, Jamesport
When: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily from through October 31
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com
Sylvester Manor Farmstand
Where: Sylvester Manor, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through June 23; Wed–Mon from June 26–September 2
Who: sylvestermanor.org