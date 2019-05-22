Keepin’ It Fresh This Summer at East End Farmers Markets

The Hamptons and North Fork provide more food and wine offerings than just five-star restaurants and award-winning wineries—come summertime, they also feature several farmers markets bursting with local flavors. Taste freshly harvested blueberries, carrots, scallions, rhubarb, radishes, mint, potatoes, beets and so much more.

With the closing of the East Hampton Evening, Hampton Bays and Hayground School markets; Amber Waves Farm’s purchase of the Amagansett market; and the 2019 debut of Good Ground Farmers Market, the East End’s lineup has seen quite a bit of change the past few years, but this summer is looking more fresh than ever!

Hamptons

Amber Waves Farm Market

Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett

When: 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Mon–Wed; 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Thu–Fri from May–November

Who: amberwavesfarm.org

East Hampton Farmers Market

Where: Nick & Toni’s, 136 North Main Street, East Hampton

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Fridays through August 30

Who: facebook.com/easthamptonfarmersmrkt



Flanders Farm Fresh Food Market

Where: Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders

When: 10 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from July 6–October 19

Who: facebook.com/flandersfarmfreshfoodmarket



Good Ground Farmers Market

New This Year!

Where: Across from the Hampton Bays Fire Department, 84 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

When: 3–7 p.m. on Thursdays from May 23–August 29

Who: eciny.org/good-ground-farmers-market



Montauk Farmers Market

Where: Village Green, 742 Montauk Highway, Montauk

When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Thursdays from June 13–September 20, then on Fridays through October 4

Who: montaukchamber.com

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Where: Sag Harbor Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May–October

Who: facebook.com/sagharborfarmersmarket



Southampton Farmers Market

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

When: 9 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sundays from May 26–October 13

Who: southamptonchamber.com



Springs Farmers Market

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 80 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 25–August 31

Who: facebook.com/springsfarmersmarket

WHB Farmers Market

Where: Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

When: 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 18–Fall

Who: facebook.com/westhamptonbeachfarmersmarket

North Fork



Bayview Farms & Market

Where: Bayview Farms, 891 Main Road, Aquebogue

When: 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. daily from April 20–December 24

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com



Greenport Farmers Market

Where: Old Icehouse, 414 First Street, Greenport

When: 3–7 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. on Saturdays from May 24–October 26

Who: greenportfarmersmarket.com

Havens Farmers Market

Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

When: 9 a.m.–noon on Saturdays from May 25–August 31

Who: shelterislandhistorical.org



Sound Shore Farms & Market

Where: Sound Shore Farms, 5629 Sound Avenue, Jamesport

When: 8 a.m.–6 p.m. daily from through October 31

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com



Sylvester Manor Farmstand

Where: Sylvester Manor, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island

When: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday through June 23; Wed–Mon from June 26–September 2

Who: sylvestermanor.org