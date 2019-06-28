We all hate to think about it, but when a peril happens in your home or business—such as smoke, fire, water, mold or vandalism—what do you do?

After everyone’s safety has been addressed, phone calls need to be made. The first two calls you make should be to your insurance company and to a qualified restoration company that will take care of your structure. Once you’ve done that, you can start thinking about the things you own: your “contents.” Many different things in your home or business require specialized care—that’s why specialized restoration companies offer their services. “Restoration specialties” include dry cleaning, furniture, electronics, documents and art, just to name a few.

This article will focus on art cleaning and restoration.

Art Recovery Technologies (ART) of NYC & Long Island specializes in all types, mediums and values of fine and decorative art. Art isn’t just a precious oil painting on your wall. Other things include:

Works on paper

Murals and mosaics (including gold leaf)

Sculptures and statues

Photographs (including digital photo restoration)

Antiques

Textiles

Collectibles

Ceramics, pottery, porcelain and glass

Sports memorabilia

and anything that’s sentimental to you!

Many general restoration companies include art in their “wipe down” service, along with the general items in the home. While they do a great job with these items, it is very important to have a certified art professional handle your artwork. A trained art restoration specialist will consider many things before attempting to even clean works of art, such as the type of medium used to create the art, its age, degree and type of damage along with any pollutants the art was exposed to. Our art recovery specialists fully disassemble your framed works down to their base elements. This allows for the most thorough and effective cleaning possible, thereby removing and/or minimizing pollutants and contaminants.

Here’s a a quick comparison:

Description of particles Average Size Range in Microns Dust 2.5 – 10 Soot .25 – 2 Mold spores 1 – 12

Since soot and mold spores are often smaller than dust particles, it’s imperative that each component of a framed item is disassembled and cleaned. The illustration below depicts all the components that make up your average framed item, all of which may be overlooked if the person cleaning it is not a trained art restoration specialist.

When ART is called to a home or business affected by a peril, a thorough and detailed process takes place:

Individual art items are immediately assessed

As part of an extensive inventory process, the condition is noted, detailed photos and measurements are taken, and a unique barcode label using our proprietary software is applied.

Once the inventory process has been completed, each item is then carefully wrapped for transport and loaded onto our art recovery trucks to be brought back to our facility.

The home or business owner is given a complete inventory report before we leave their home or business with their precious items.

As we go about our busy lives, it’s hard to find the time to fully appreciate the decorative items in our homes. Sometimes it takes a peril to truly stop and think about what your artworks really mean to you. Many would agree these items make a house a home. It’s not just because they’re beautiful—it’s also because they hold memories of wonderful experiences, such as spending time with family and friends or traveling. That’s why it’s important to have a trained art professional handle your irreplaceable treasures.

We are a local company that’s ready to help you in the unfortunate event your artwork is damaged or if you feel your valued items just need some TLC!

And if you ever needed any of these services, we offer them as well:

White-glove art handling & transportation

Pack outs

Inventory and documentation

Routine cleaning & maintenance

Short- or long-term storage in our climate controlled, 24-hour surveilled facility, located in Holbrook, NY

