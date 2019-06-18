Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Countdown: T Bar Southampton’s Derek Axelrod

T Bar Southampton partner Derek Axelrod is looking forward to Dan’s Taste of Two Forks featuring T Bar Chef Tony Fortuna on Saturday, July 20.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

BBQ. Clambake. Rosé.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Anthony Bourdain. Cool dude and will make some kick-ass food! Bob Marley, who will make sure the music is correct and vibe is on point. My girlfriend, Maya, to enjoy it with me.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Guacamole—easy to make and always tastes good.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Save your money for a rainy day.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

Keith, our bartender, taking over as chef when nobody showed up to work. Funny and scary!

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Houston’s. Consistency and always solid meal and service.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Farm-to-table in your cocktails at T Bar Southampton.

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Boating. Taking my classic cars for a ride to Montauk on a Sunday. Walking with the dog, enjoying life.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Keith Valenti’s margarita. So simple, yet so good.

What talent would you most like to have?

To play an instrument.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Burgers and fries always satisfies my craving.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

Italy. Fine wine and fresh food.

What’s the most memorable thing you’ve tasted?

Pasta in Italy.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

Pray for good weather.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Working on a beach.

What has surprised you most about working in the East End culinary scene?

Each year it gets a little better.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

Adele.

It’s your last weekend on Earth—what’s the menu?

Burger, fries, pizza, sushi…and sushi again.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End:

Please give us good weather and lots of it, and customers who are enjoying themselves!

For more on T Bar Southampton, call 631-283-0202. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

