Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Ash Fulk of Hill Country Barbecue Market

Hill Country Barbecue Market’s Director of Culinary Operations Ash Fulk is self-taught. Fulk says, “I was born in California and raised a Southerner!” Meet him and taste his smoked brisket at Dan’s GrillHampton on Friday, July 19.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

Seaside.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

Anthony Bourdain, Lenny Bruce, Michelle Obama.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Smoked brisket, of course!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

The good enough is the enemy of the best possible.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I think Sean Brock is cooking some amazing food and creating a great kitchen culture.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

Hopefully barbecue!

What are your hobbies/passions/interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

I like to go to theater?

Tell us a secret…

When I was in high school, I came home from a party, and was puking in the bathroom. I told my mom that it was because of eating too many peanut M&Ms…it was not M&Ms.

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

Three-egg omelet, one yolk…classic.

What’s the ultimate cocktail?

Old fashioned.

What talent would you most like to have?

Singing.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Rice, fried egg, soy sauce. Not sure but it brings me joy.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

New Orleans.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

A poached leek wrapped around an eggplant mousse at La Bernardin.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Being People’s Choice at Dan’s GrillHampton year one!

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I fold five towels before every line shift. I can’t really start cooking until I do this.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

Rock star.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Grilled food outdoors by the sea, surrounded by friends and puppies.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

Cheers to the world we hope for and the world we live in!

For more information on Hill Country Barbecue Market, visit hillcountry.com. For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events, visit DansTasteOfSummer.com.

