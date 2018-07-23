Dan's North ForkEvents

Dan’s GrillHampton 2018 in Photos: A Night to Remember

See the winners, chefs, food, guests, entertainment and more.

Barbara Lassen July 23, 2018

    David and Lisa Rispler

    David and Lisa Rispler

    Steve Owenburg, Bethany Murano

    Steve Owenburg, Bethany Murano

    Happy guests

    Happy guests

    Foosball

    Foosball

    The Bai lounge

    The Bai lounge

    T-Mobile charging station

    T-Mobile charging station

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla

    Big Shot performs

    Big Shot performs

    Big Shot bassist Nick Dimichino

    Big Shot bassist Nick Dimichino

    Big Shot drummer Chuck Burgi

    Big Shot drummer Chuck Burgi

    Peconic Bay Medical Center gave out handy bags

    Peconic Bay Medical Center gave out handy bags

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price
    Group shot

    Group shot

    Big Shot plays to the crowd

    Big Shot plays to the crowd

    Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel crew celebrate

    Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel crew celebrate

    Chef Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel team take home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel team take home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel team take home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau and The Preston House & Hotel team take home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau takes home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau takes home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau and his team brought it again, taking home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Chef Matty Boudreau and his team brought it again, taking home the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Team NYC wins the GrillHampton T-Mobile Team Award

    Team NYC wins the GrillHampton T-Mobile Team Award

    Team NYC wins the GrillHampton T-Mobile Team Award

    Team NYC wins the GrillHampton T-Mobile Team Award

    Dan's CEO Steven McKenna and Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile present the T-Mobile Team Award

    Dan's CEO Steven McKenna and Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile present the T-Mobile Team Award

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    NY Prime Beef Judge's Choice Award goes to il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Matty Boudreau wins the Blue Moon People's Choice Award for The Preston House & Hotel

    Presenting the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Presenting the Blue Moon People's Choice Award

    Big Shot's John Scarpulla and Mike DelGuidice

    Big Shot's John Scarpulla and Mike DelGuidice

    Backyard Brine brought gourmet pickles

    Backyard Brine brought gourmet pickles

    Playing foosball in the California Closets funzone

    Playing foosball in the California Closets funzone

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla can also sing!

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla can also sing!

    The famous Dan lobster statue

    The famous Dan lobster statue

    East End Tick reminds guests to keep calm

    East End Tick reminds guests to keep calm

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck team

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck team

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Hampton Chocolate Factory truck

    Dan rides his lobster

    Dan rides his lobster

    Campari in the house

    Campari in the house

    The Aperol Spritz crew

    The Aperol Spritz crew

    Posing for the Jonsar Photo Experience

    Posing for the Jonsar Photo Experience

    Guests line up for the Jonsar Photo Experience

    Guests line up for the Jonsar Photo Experience

    A gorgeous ride from Audi of Southampton

    A gorgeous ride from Audi of Southampton

    Helena Krodel, David Alan, Mark Baron, Josh Goldfarb

    Helena Krodel, David Alan, Mark Baron, Josh Goldfarb

    Sarah Goldfarb of Farrell Building Company, Dan's CEO Steve McKenna, Sarah Haley

    Sarah Goldfarb of Farrell Building Company, Dan's CEO Steve McKenna, Sarah Haley

    Amy Musto, Michelle Reilly

    Amy Musto, Michelle Reilly

    Guests enjoying the VIP area

    Guests enjoying the VIP area

    Gary Grossi of Designer Furniture Outlet, Sheryl and Peter Schwartz

    Gary Grossi of Designer Furniture Outlet, Sheryl and Peter Schwartz

    Liz Rosenberg, Andrea Lamasky, Penny Thetner, Lisa Rispler

    Liz Rosenberg, Andrea Lamasky, Penny Thetner, Lisa Rispler

    Big Shot on stage

    Big Shot on stage

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice belts out a song

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice belts out a song

    Big Shot performs

    Big Shot performs

    Big Shot drummer Chuck Burgi

    Big Shot drummer Chuck Burgi

    Big Shot's Tommy Byrnes on guitar

    Big Shot's Tommy Byrnes on guitar

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla

    Big Shot saxophonist John Scarpulla

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice poses with a fan

    Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice poses with a fan

    Dan's Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO Steve McKenna speak while Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice stands by at his piano

    Dan's Editorial Director Eric Feil and CEO Steve McKenna speak while Big Shot's Mike DelGuidice stands by at his piano

    Joe, Allison Norris

    Joe, Allison Norris

    BNB VIP Lounge

    BNB VIP Lounge

    Chefs preparing meals

    Chefs preparing meals

    Karen Goldberg, Jeff Charles

    Karen Goldberg, Jeff Charles

    Joe Garafola, Maria Garafola

    Joe Garafola, Maria Garafola

    John and Paty Brady of Nest Seekers

    John and Paty Brady of Nest Seekers

    Michael Arnone, Peggy Zabakolas, Mike Fulfree

    Michael Arnone, Peggy Zabakolas, Mike Fulfree

    Katie Murano, Joe Ciuffo

    Katie Murano, Joe Ciuffo

    Steve Owenburg, Guest, Katie Murano, Joe Ciuffo, Bethany Murano

    Steve Owenburg, Guest, Katie Murano, Joe Ciuffo, Bethany Murano

    Dan's Associate Editor Brian Cudzilo, Holly Weinberg

    Dan's Associate Editor Brian Cudzilo, Holly Weinberg

    Ivy Winick

    Ivy Winick

    Melissa Hardy

    Melissa Hardy

    Rachel Wells, Cory Lamendola

    Rachel Wells, Cory Lamendola

    Author Daniel Simone with wife Brenda

    Author Daniel Simone with wife Brenda

    Erica Sickles, Samantha Payne-Markeo

    Erica Sickles, Samantha Payne-Markeo

    Dorothy Roberts, Linda Scarth

    Dorothy Roberts, Linda Scarth

    Jackie and Guillermo Quinones

    Jackie and Guillermo Quinones

    Tashoy Green

    Tashoy Green

    Nicole DeRosa

    Nicole DeRosa

    Frank Denaro, Colleen Eble, James Capurso

    Frank Denaro, Colleen Eble, James Capurso

    Group shot

    Group shot

    Jennifer and Bryan Ehrman

    Jennifer and Bryan Ehrman

    Samantha Slithers, "Toast" of Firey Sensations

    Samantha Slithers,

    Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency, Jolanta Kalaghchi

    Aleksandra Kardwell of Hamptons Employment Agency, Jolanta Kalaghchi

    Maja and Darius Witkowski

    Maja and Darius Witkowski

    Alex and Anthony Cappiello

    Alex and Anthony Cappiello

    Anna Palma, Joanne Mangogna

    Anna Palma, Joanne Mangogna

    Mitch and Jenny Delgado, Kurt and Lonni Berglin

    Mitch and Jenny Delgado, Kurt and Lonni Berglin

    Lou and Carleen Galasso

    Lou and Carleen Galasso

    Ellen and Gary Perlson

    Ellen and Gary Perlson

    Patrick Hornberger, Jenny Dana

    Patrick Hornberger, Jenny Dana

    Ashley Heather and Diana Heather of The Spur

    Ashley Heather and Diana Heather of The Spur

    Ms. Streichler, Robin Prager, Ira Cane, Lisa Schock, Elana Cane

    Ms. Streichler, Robin Prager, Ira Cane, Lisa Schock, Elana Cane

    Sandra, Michael and Nicole Noonan

    Sandra, Michael and Nicole Noonan

    Suzanne Porta, Chris Drinkwater

    Suzanne Porta, Chris Drinkwater

    Dan’s Papers’ favorite artist Mickey Paraskevas and his sister in-law Lisann Bruno looking festive for GrillHampton

    Dan's Papers' favorite artist Mickey Paraskevas and his sister in-law Lisann Bruno looking festive for GrillHampton

    Kaitlian Kelly, Kristin Rousell

    Kaitlian Kelly, Kristin Rousell

    Marla Susser, Wendy Princer

    Marla Susser, Wendy Princer

    Monique Wisniewski, Vanessa Gordon

    Monique Wisniewski, Vanessa Gordon

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Dan's Papers founder Dan Rattiner

    Bristol Jones, Danielle Gingerich

    Bristol Jones, Danielle Gingerich

    NY Assemblyman Fred Thiele and his wife Nancy

    NY Assemblyman Fred Thiele and his wife Nancy

    Kristian Vasquez Nest Seekers International

    Kristian Vasquez Nest Seekers International

    Jane Hylen, Caroline Sky, Melynda Brackney

    Jane Hylen, Caroline Sky, Melynda Brackney

    Dawn and Frank Bodenchak

    Dawn and Frank Bodenchak

    Jackie Rathjen, Lauren Serrone

    Jackie Rathjen, Lauren Serrone

    Group shot with Dan's Hamptons Media CTO Dennis Rodriguez

    Group shot with Dan's Hamptons Media CTO Dennis Rodriguez

    Kevin and Jessica Rouse, Brian and Kelly Kelly, Allison and Mickey Beyer-Clausen with East End Tick Control

    Kevin and Jessica Rouse, Brian and Kelly Kelly, Allison and Mickey Beyer-Clausen with East End Tick Control

    Terri Doyle, Seamus Doyle

    Terri Doyle, Seamus Doyle

    Scott Fordman, Tara Fordham, Terri Doyle, Seamus Doyle

    Scott Fordman, Tara Fordham, Terri Doyle, Seamus Doyle

    Rebecca Menachem, Paul Kelly, Isa Fernandez

    Rebecca Menachem, Paul Kelly, Isa Fernandez

    Richard Burns, Sarah Haley

    Richard Burns, Sarah Haley

    Jeanette Cohen, Debbie Maurei-Hollaender

    Jeanette Cohen, Debbie Maurei-Hollaender

    Tina and Mike Paola

    Tina and Mike Paola

    Laura and Eli Fishman

    Laura and Eli Fishman

    Tina Paola

    Tina Paola

    Peter Horan of BNB, Trish Horan

    Peter Horan of BNB, Trish Horan

    Joe Farrell, Butch Payna

    Joe Farrell, Butch Payna

    Mata McAsleill, Shona Carman

    Mata McAsleill, Shona Carman

    Asia Lee, Ian Duke of Southampton Social Club and Union Cantina

    Asia Lee, Ian Duke of Southampton Social Club and Union Cantina

    Derrick Herndon, Anna Orenstein

    Derrick Herndon, Anna Orenstein

    Matthew and Alicia Horvath, Ashly and Kevin Sherry

    Matthew and Alicia Horvath, Ashly and Kevin Sherry

    Troy Bigby, Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile

    Troy Bigby, Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile

    Troy Bigby

    Troy Bigby

    Mike and Vickie Single

    Mike and Vickie Single

    Steve and Cathy Hatgis

    Steve and Cathy Hatgis

    Gouch Gurciullo, Steve Urso of Tito's Vodka

    Gouch Gurciullo, Steve Urso of Tito's Vodka

    Megan Conciatori, Ben AIken

    Megan Conciatori, Ben AIken

    Robert Nelsen, Shrikant Iyer

    Robert Nelsen, Shrikant Iyer

    Valerie Michael, Tana Feldman, Boris Feldman, David Michaels

    Valerie Michael, Tana Feldman, Boris Feldman, David Michaels

    Gary Bierfriend, Kevin Wood

    Gary Bierfriend, Kevin Wood

    Cheryl and Ron Ehm

    Cheryl and Ron Ehm

    Janis Ciaccio, Amy Pfister, Donna Doner, Elisa Rostkowski

    Janis Ciaccio, Amy Pfister, Donna Doner, Elisa Rostkowski

    Kerri and John Poulmentis

    Kerri and John Poulmentis

    Alanna and David Kugler

    Alanna and David Kugler

    Group shot

    Group shot

    Mike and Vickie Single

    Mike and Vickie Single

    Lisa and John Gasser

    Lisa and John Gasser

    Frank and Nikki Landrio

    Frank and Nikki Landrio

    Milton and Angelia Pirsos

    Milton and Angelia Pirsos

    Desiree Rivera, Ramiro Rivera

    Desiree Rivera, Ramiro Rivera

    Wayne Wenger, Theresa Gionesi

    Wayne Wenger, Theresa Gionesi

    Tracie Kateridge, Hank Clarke

    Tracie Kateridge, Hank Clarke

    Elwin Page, Laura Page, Jackie Page, Mario Page

    Elwin Page, Laura Page, Jackie Page, Mario Page

    President and CEO of BNB Kevin O'Connor and Michelle McAteer of BNB

    President and CEO of BNB Kevin O'Connor and Michelle McAteer of BNB

    Guests lined up at entrance of tent

    Guests lined up at entrance of tent

    Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile Marketing

    Pete Santaniello of T-Mobile Marketing

    Dominic Sconzo, Jackie Kostalos

    Dominic Sconzo, Jackie Kostalos

    Getting ready for the competition, matching overall and all

    Getting ready for the competition, matching overall and all

    GrillHampton judges

    GrillHampton judges

    Judges David Burke, Julia Collin Davison and Salvatore DiBenedetto

    Judges David Burke, Julia Collin Davison and Salvatore DiBenedetto

    The GrillHampton judges dig in

    The GrillHampton judges dig in

    Dan's Papers senior editor Stacy Dermont interviewing Nicholas Dwoskin

    Dan's Papers senior editor Stacy Dermont interviewing Nicholas Dwoskin

    Dan's Papers Catherine Ellams, Claudia Pilato of BNB

    Dan's Papers Catherine Ellams, Claudia Pilato of BNB

    Nicholas Dwoskin

    Nicholas Dwoskin

    Team Hamptons vs. Team NYC chefs annual group shot

    Team Hamptons vs. Team NYC chefs annual group shot

    Alexis Micheline, Annie Eichman

    Alexis Micheline, Annie Eichman

    Dan's Papers team members

    Dan's Papers team members

    MattiTaco's Chef Justin Schwartz, Austin Douglas

    MattiTaco's Chef Justin Schwartz, Austin Douglas

    Chef Justin Schwartz of MattiTaco

    Chef Justin Schwartz of MattiTaco

    Brand ambassador Savannah Coffey and Eileen Hoy, brand manager for Corona and Modelo

    Brand ambassador Savannah Coffey and Eileen Hoy, brand manager for Corona and Modelo

    Sam Hozven, Erin Walsh of Blue Moon

    Sam Hozven, Erin Walsh of Blue Moon

    Timothy Walker, Mike DeFonzo, Abdalla Drake, Aurelio Nava, Fitzgerald Keyesir

    Timothy Walker, Mike DeFonzo, Abdalla Drake, Aurelio Nava, Fitzgerald Keyesir

    Delicious food on the grill

    Delicious food on the grill

    Chef Garrison Price of il Buco Alimentari e Vineria prepares his winning dish

    Chef Garrison Price of il Buco Alimentari e Vineria prepares his winning dish

    Preparing for the event

    Preparing for the event

    Preparing for the event

    Preparing for the event

    Food prep

    Food prep

    Sean Maclellan

    Sean Maclellan

    Jeff King of NY Prime Beef

    Jeff King of NY Prime Beef

    Jeff King and Josh Tanner of NY Prime Beef

    Jeff King and Josh Tanner of NY Prime Beef

    Jeff King and Josh Tanner of NY Prime Beef

    Jeff King and Josh Tanner of NY Prime Beef

    The Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau

    The Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau

    Smokin Wolf Chef Jeff Reh and Alexa Wolf

    Smokin Wolf Chef Jeff Reh and Alexa Wolf

    Dan’s Grillhampton 2018 was a smashing success on Friday, July 20. Guests took in the gorgeous views of Mecox Bay at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton as they feasted on delicious dishes prepared by top chefs from the Hamptons and New York City.

    Team NYC took home the win presented by T-Mobile for this year and The Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau with his talented team, took home the Blue Moon People’s Choice Award, earning a major trophy for the second consecutive year (last year he earned the Judges’ Choice Award with Baron’s Cove). Clinching the night for Team NYC, il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price won the NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award.

    Along with the food and libations, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot delivered a powerful performance celebrating the songs of Billy Joel, along with some classics from Elton John and Aerosmith.

    Dan’s Taste of Two Forks offered a second evening of food and fun on Saturday, July 21, but Dan’s Taste of Summer isn’t over yet. Our final event, Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, kicks off a night of Mexican-inspired food and cocktails in one of the most beautiful waterfront location out there on Saturday, August 4. Visit DansTasteofSummer.com for tickets and info.

