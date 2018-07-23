Dan’s GrillHampton 2018 in Photos: A Night to Remember

Dan’s Grillhampton 2018 was a smashing success on Friday, July 20. Guests took in the gorgeous views of Mecox Bay at Fairview Farm in Bridgehampton as they feasted on delicious dishes prepared by top chefs from the Hamptons and New York City.

Team NYC took home the win presented by T-Mobile for this year and The Preston House & Hotel chef Matty Boudreau with his talented team, took home the Blue Moon People’s Choice Award, earning a major trophy for the second consecutive year (last year he earned the Judges’ Choice Award with Baron’s Cove). Clinching the night for Team NYC, il Buco Alimentari e Vineria chef Garrison Price won the NY Prime Beef Judge’s Choice Award.

Along with the food and libations, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot delivered a powerful performance celebrating the songs of Billy Joel, along with some classics from Elton John and Aerosmith.

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks offered a second evening of food and fun on Saturday, July 21, but Dan’s Taste of Summer isn’t over yet. Our final event, Dan’s Corona MonTaco at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club, kicks off a night of Mexican-inspired food and cocktails in one of the most beautiful waterfront location out there on Saturday, August 4. Visit DansTasteofSummer.com for tickets and info.