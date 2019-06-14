Julianne Moore to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Montauk’s Julianne Moore will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 54th Karlovy Vary film festival in the Czech Republic later this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Moore, whose film After the Wedding will open the fest, will be honored with a Crystal Globe for her illustrious film career and “Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema.”

After the Wedding, directed by Moore’s husband Bart Freundlich, is an English-language remake of the 2006 Danish drama, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The movie tells the story of Isabel (played by Michelle Williams), a woman seeking funding for an orphanage in Kolkata, India. Isabel travels to New York to meet with a benefactor, Theresa (Moore), and discovers that she knows Theresa’s husband Oscar (Billy Crudup). Their mysterious and secretive connection threatens to derail the lives of all involved.

Moore got her start as a television actress, starring on the soap operas Edge of Night and As the World Turns in the 1980s before breaking into film in the 1990s and beyond, becoming a prominent star. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Boogie Nights in 1998, and won for Best Actress in 2015 for Still Alice. She has been nominated and won countless other honors, as well, including a Daytime Emmy, a Primetime Emmy and more, and is one of two actresses (the other being Juliette Binoche) to win the European Best Actress Triple Crown for wins at the Berlin, Cannes and Venice film festivals.

Check out t trailer for After the Wedding above.