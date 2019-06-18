Southampton Arts Center Lines Up a Summer of Fun

The Southampton Arts Center (SAC) has recently released its full listing of summer programs, spanning from June 27 to September 8. This year’s programs feature a National Geographic Photo Ark by Joel Saratore, as well as weekly events including films, live concerts and theater performances and workshops for children and adults alike.



National Geographic Photo Ark

This exhibition, presented by Southampton Arts Center and the International Center of Photography, and sponsored by the Harbers Family Foundation and Renee Harbers and Chris Liddell, will be on view from June 27–September 8 with a public opening reception on Friday, June 28 from 6–8 p.m. at SAC. The National Geographic Photo Ark is a multiyear effort to raise awareness of and find solutions to the environment’s most pressing ecological issues. The traveling exhibition will feature over 100 of Sartore’s photographs with a special focus on species native to New York and Long Island and a photo booth where guests will be able to pose with some of the featured animals. Of the exhibition, Southampton Arts Center Artistic Director Amy Kirwin said, “Presenting the New York premiere of the National Geographic Photo Ark by Joel Sartore is incredibly exciting, and there is so much more in store beyond that to entertain and inspire our guests over the next few months.”



Film

The series makes its grand return to the west lawn on July 5 with Star Wars: Episode IV. Weekly Friday night screenings at 8:30 p.m. continue throughout the summer with rain dates for each screening scheduled the following Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

A documentary film series will also take place indoors at SAC on select Sundays at 6 p.m. with ticket prices ranging from $10–$15.



Live Outdoor Programming

Live outdoor programming resumes Saturday, June 29 from 7–9 p.m. with the return of Reggae favorite Winston Irie, whose 2018 concert was attended by nearly 1,000 people. In addition to traditional performances, this year’s series will include the addition of a new silent disco dance party featuring 2 DJs performing directly into headphones, which will be provided to all guests. Concerts will continue Saturday nights all summer long.

World Music on the Steps, presented in partnership with The Jam Sessions, is another free concert series that will run on Sundays from 2–4 p.m. from July 7–September 1.

Theatre and Opera Mondays will feature live concert performances of works in progress from New York each Monday in August at 7 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available at all outdoor film screenings, concerts and parties will be provided by Delaney Oser’s Thyme Food Truck and beverages from Southampton Publick House.



Kids

Free kids programming returns Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. with lively puppet shows from Goat on a Boat and family-friendly concerts from Boogaloo Familia and Brown Rice Family. The kids programming will also be accompanied by artistic workshops for the enrichment of children.



Puppet Shows on the West Lawn with Goat on a Boat

7/11 WonderSpark Puppets/Who Took the Cookie from the Cookie Jar? | 4:30 p.m.

7/25 Paper Heart Puppets/Cardboard Explosion | 4:30 p.m.

8/8 Mesner Puppets/Animal Amigos | 4:30 p.m.

8/22 A Couple of Puppets/Punch & Judy | 4:30 p.m.



Kids Workshops

7/11 and 8/8 Storigami – Storytelling + Origami with Shrikant Iyer | 5:15 p.m.

7/25 Upcycled Cardboard Puppet People Workshop with Heidi Lanino | 5:15 p.m.

8/1 Shine Workshop with Aaron Goldschmidt | 4:30 p.m.

8/22 Stories and Sketches with Maggie & the Ferocious Beast Creator Michael Paraskevas | 5:15 p.m.



Kids Outdoor Concerts

7/18 Boogaloo Familia (Latin/NYC Boogaloo) | 4:30 p.m.

8/15 Brown Rice Family (Reggae/Ska/Funk) | 4:30 p.m.



Talks

A diverse lineup of talks are also in the offing at SAC. With talks spotlighting a range of topics from photography to yoga to architecture, this summer’s program is set to be one of the most ambitious since the inception of SAC.



ICP Photographers Series in conjunction with National Geographic Photo Ark

7 p.m. | $15 ($12 for SAC & ICP Members)

7/11 National Geographic Photographer Ami Vitale

7/18 New York Times Photographer Josh Haner

7/25 National Geographic Photographer Stephen Wilkes



Photo Ark Gallery Tours with Wildlife Experts

11:30 a.m.

7/6 Dr. Matt Sclafani of Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program

7/27 James MacDougall and the Animal Ambassadors of Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

8/10 Veterinarian and Elephant Conservationist Dr. Scarlett Magda

8/31 Quogue Wildlife Refuge and their Animal Ambassadors



Conversations in Fashion, Architecture & Design

Noon | $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

7/26 How Travel Inspires Fashion, Architecture and Design with Melissa Bradley and Guests

8/23 Architecture & Design with Kelly Behun, Ed Hollander & James Merrell



Working for Bill – In the Presence of Genius

7 p.m. | $15 ($12 for Friends of SAC)

8/1 Bill Cunningham talk with Steven Stolman and John Kurdewan



Magical Jews

7 p.m. | $15 ($12 for Friends of SAC)

7/22 Illustrated Talk & Performance by Illusionist Allan Kronzek



Yoga, Mysticism and the Cosmic “I” with Eddie Stern

7 p.m. | $15 ($12 for Friends of SAC)

8/15 Sponsored by the Michael and Annie Falk Foundation



Studio @ SAC

The Studio @ SAC will be busy summer-long hosting classes for participants of all ages. Brush up on your watercoloring, sketching and photography skills in these artistic workshops.



Wellness Events

In addition to artistic studio classes, opportunities for sharpening mind and body will also be offered at SAC this summer. Wellness events vary from immersive sound meditation in the gallery spaces to high impact workouts, and are made possible thanks to the generosity the Michael and Annie Falk Foundation.



Studio B East by Bandier

Sundays, July 7 & 21 and August 4 & 18 | 9 and 10 a.m. | $35

Immersive Sound Meditation in the Galleries with Daniel Lauter

Saturdays, July 20 & August 31 | 9:30 a.m. | $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

Yoga with Rowan Hausman plus Sitar by GianCarlo Feleppa

Thursdays, June 27, July 25 & August 22 | 10 a.m. | $15 ($10 for Friends of SAC)

Ashtanga Yoga with Eddie Stern

Friday, August 16 | 10 a.m. | $35 ($30 for Friends of SAC)



Benefit Events



2nd Annual Architecture + Design Tour: Grosvenor Atterbury

Thursday 7/11 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | $200

SAC’s 2nd annual Architecture + Design Tour will feature the timeless work of Grosvenor Atterbury. Atterbury is one of the most iconic architects of the late nineteenth century and architect of SAC’s home at 25 Jobs Lane. The event begins with a brunch reception and talk by Atterbury expert Peter Pennoyer and finishes with a tour featuring exclusive access to three private properties designed by Atterbury ending at 2 p.m.



SummerFest 2019

Thursday 8/29 | 6–10 p.m. | $500+

Join SAC in celebration of its seventh season for the return of the popular SummerFest Food and Wine Benefit honoring Diane Tuft where you can enjoy original dishes from celebrated chefs and your favorite Southampton restaurants in addition to coffee and dessert stations, cocktails, and music from a live DJ.

Southampton Arts Center is located at 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. For tickets and more information on all events, visit southamptonartscenter.org.