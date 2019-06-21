Support Navy Seals and Their Families at Montauk’s Navy Beach

Navy Beach in Montauk begins their annual fundraising efforts for the Navy SEAL Foundation with a special cocktail party this Saturday, June 22 from 3–5 p.m. Since Navy Beach opened in 2010, the restaurant overlooking Fort Pond Bay and Gardiners Island has remained dedicated to philanthropy through food in a competitive local market.

The restaurant and wedding destination has raised $150,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation—a not for profit organization dedicated to the immediate and ongoing support of those involved in Naval Special Warfare and their families—since 2013. The Navy SEAL Foundation is an esteemed and high performing charity which is consistently honored for their fiscal responsibility and transparency.

Saturday’s party is the official kick-off to another summer of fundraising by the restaurant. Guests will enjoy signature drinks and snacks from the team at Navy Beach, as well as remarks by former Navy SEAL Tony Repinski, who served in the Navy for over a decade, becoming a SEAL at the early age of 18. He then went on to work as a contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency.

More recently, Repinski attended film school and has dedicated himself to creative writing and film. He will make his directorial debut with the release of his psychological thriller Heather, which is currently in post-production.

Though Repinski and his tales of heroism are sure to steal the show, the event will also feature a silent auction and raffle. In an effort to surpass last year’s $30,000 earnings for the charity, Navy Beach will match the first $2,500 raised.

Tickets for the event are available at the door or online. Those who prefer to purchase their tickets at the door should RSVP to nsf@navybeach.com. Fundraising efforts will continue through Labor Day, with a $1 donation added to each dining bill, though customers are able to contribute more should they choose.

Visit navybeach.com for more info.