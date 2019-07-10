Top 10 Reasons to Attend Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2019

Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, the hottest event of the Hamptons summer, hits Fairview Farm at Mecox on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. for VIPs)! This premier East End tasting event is a celebration of the best the East End dining scene has to offer, and there are 10 big reasons why you can’t afford to miss a second of it!

1. The Mouthwatering Food! Scallop Crudo from The Garden at Water Mill, Lobster Fritters from Shinnecock Lobster Factory, Rissoles of Duck and Foie Gras from Mirabelle, Brisket Souvlaki from Calissa; the list of dishes served up by more than 40 of the hottest Hamptons and North Fork chefs goes on and on, and you’d be remiss if you don’t savor each and every one.

2. The Sweet Treats! In addition to the savory main course (or 40 mini courses), Dan’s Taste of Two Forks offers plenty of delicious desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth. Look for Joe & Liza’s Ice Cream, North Fork Chocolate Company and Chocology Unlimited, and don’t worry about spoiling your dinner.

3. The Luscious Libations! Pair each bite of Heaven with a refreshing sip of Paradise. Whatever you’re thirsty for, you’ll find it courtesy of Castello di Borghese, Montauk Wine Company, Blue Moon, Fresh Direct, Corona, S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, Sub-Zero, Woodford Reserve, Campari, Aperol, Boschendal, Hampton Water, Mirabeau, Rose Piscine, Sweet Leaf Tea, Palm Bay, Taub Family and more.

4. The Charitable Donations! A portion of all ticket proceeds from Dan’s Taste of Two Forks goes toward All For The East End (AFTEE), a local nonprofit with a mission to generate significant new and creative sources of funding and organizational support for the more than 1,000 charities throughout the five towns of the Hamptons and North Fork.

5. The Infectious Beats! DJ Phresh fills the massive tent up with music so fresh, even the chefs can’t help but bust a move. Get on the dance floor and strut your stuff!

6. The VIP Treatment! The Waterfront VIP Lounge offers a bounty of comfortable seating, exclusive bites and pours, and stunning views of Mecox Bay. Plus, VIP ticket holders get to enjoy everything Taste of Two Forks has to offer at 6:30 p.m., an entire hour before general admission.

7. The Instagramable Moments! Speaking of Mecox Bay, it’s mandatory that everyone snap a photo of the breathtaking sunset over the water. It’s just that spectacular. While you have your phone out, snap some pics of what you’re eating, who you’re dancing with and all the fun taking place under the tent. Make sure to tag us @DansPapers and use #TasteOfTwoForks.

8. The Hospitable Emcee! The ninth annual Dan’s Taste of Two Forks is hosted by Lauren Scala, an NBC personality known for her intriguing feature stories and insightful traffic reports. She’s also the host of Taxi TV’s fun dining segments Backseat Bites. She’ll be sure to kick off the night in style!

9. The Fun Zone! After working up a sweat on the dance floor, head outside to California Closets’ Fun Zone, featuring foosball tables, corn hole and lots more merriment!

10. The Parting Gift! After an unforgettable night of food, libations, dancing and selfies, don’t forget to grab a frozen treat from the Hampton Chocolate Factory truck on your way out.

Grab your ticket to Dan’s Taste of Two Forks at DansTasteOfSummer.com before they’re all sold out!