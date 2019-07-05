East End Kids Event Highlights: Fourth of July Weekend 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, July 5–8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Musical Instrument Petting Zoo

Saturday, July 6, 10:30 a.m.–noon

The Perlman Music Group and Sylvester Manor present a unique family experience where guests can venture under the big, blue tent to discover a variety of small stringed instruments that are waiting to be played with. No experience is necessary, so come for the fun of trying something new. Free admission, and no RSVP required. No animals will be involved.

Sylvester Manor Farmstand, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Out of This World Fridays: Galaxy Donuts

Friday, July 5, noon–5 p.m.

Children and teens in grades 6–12 are invited to drop in on Fridays for a variety of fun galaxy-themed activities. This week, participants will be decorating out-of-this-world donuts. Register by visiting the teen department or call to sign up.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 548, myrml.org/teens

Science Saturday Workshop: Bubble Mania

Saturday, July 6, 2 p.m.

Learn lots of interesting scientific facts, including how surface tension works, while making bubbles. Mix bubble solution to test and bring home. Museum admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Birds of Prey at Marders

Sunday, July 7, 1 p.m.

Meet and learn about birds of prey in a special demonstration. This is a unique opportunity to see these amazing creatures up close, so don’t miss out. Free admission.

Marders Nursery, 120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Summer Stellar Storytime Yoga with Mary Hasel

Monday, July 8, 9:30 a.m.

Families with children ages 2–5 are welcome to join Mary Hasel for a session of bending, stretching and story-inspired yoga. Each story incorporates concepts of space using basic yoga stretches. This event is free, but registration is required.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org